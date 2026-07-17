MARYLAND TRANSIT ADMINISTRATION ADVANCES PURPLE LINE VEHICLE TESTING ACROSS MONTGOMERY COUNTY

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Light Rail Vehicle Live Wire Testing Moves West to Bethesda

RIVERDALE, MD (JULY 16, 2026) – The Maryland Department of Transportation Maryland Transit Administration began live-wire testing of Purple Line light rail vehicles (LRVs) between the Lyttonsville Operations and Maintenance Facility and the Purple Line Bethesda Station in Montgomery County this week. The latest testing represents the first time the LRVs have undergone live wire testing in Montgomery County. Construction of MTA’s Purple Line project is 90% complete, with all rail tracks installed as of early May. This phase of testing marks a significant step forward for the project, expanding light rail vehicle presence to the westernmost segment of the 16-mile alignment.

Systems engineers and trained operators will conduct testing on 2.5 miles of dedicated track, beginning in Lyttonsville and continuing through Chevy Chase and Bethesda. Live wire testing with light rail vehicles evaluates overall system functionality, including track integrity and electrical systems, to ensure the vehicles operate smoothly. Train operators also will test acceleration and braking at varying speeds and may periodically test the horn and bell. Testing during the first week will occur overnight from 9:00 p.m. to 5:00 a.m. and will then progress to weekdays from 7:00 a.m. to 7:00 p.m.

Although the light rail vehicles do not interact with vehicles or pedestrian traffic during this phase, community members are reminded to be Serious About Safety and never walk on the tracks or station platforms in this area. The Purple Line’s light rail vehicles are quiet, producing about the same noise level as cars and trucks.

MTA is now conducting live wire testing in four of the seven sections of the Purple Line alignment. Crews have completed installation of all 1,187 overhead wire poles supporting the power lines essential to operating the Purple Line. Detailed testing information, including an interactive map, section testing updates and important safety information, is posted on the project’s PurpleLineMD | Testing & Safety page.

A media kit including video and images of testing MTA Purple Line vehicles is available on Dropbox here.

The Maryland Transit Administration is one of the largest multi-modal transit systems in the United States. The Purple Line is a 16-mile, 21-station light rail line that will extend from Bethesda in Montgomery County to New Carrollton in Prince George’s County. It will directly connect to Metro’s Red, Green, Yellow, Orange and Silver Lines at Bethesda, Silver Spring, College Park and New Carrollton. The Purple Line will also connect to MARC, Amtrak and local bus services. To learn more, visit purplelinemd.com, and follow Purple Line on Facebook, Instagram, Threads, Bluesky, X/Twitter and YouTube.