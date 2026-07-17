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Skills Move Us: How technical training jumpstarts young people’s lives

In Sierra Leone, cassava, a starchy root vegetable, has become a real source of employment. Grated and processed, it can be turned into flour or other food products. Every step in that process - growing, grating, pounding, selling, allows young people, especially women to become autonomous, generate self-employment and empower their communities.

This is what happened to Fatmata, who went to university but found work through technical training instead. She now sells cassava products in the market. "Through my agricultural skills, I have money. And I'm also an employer," she says.

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Skills Move Us: How technical training jumpstarts young people’s lives

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