Eritrea strengthens national capacity to safeguard its living heritage

Recognizing the importance of safeguarding such traditions, UNESCO brought together 45 heritage professionals, museum specialists, researchers and government officials in Asmara on 6–7 July 2026 to strengthen national capacities for the implementing UNESCO's 2003 Convention for the Safeguarding of the Intangible Cultural Heritage.

Funded by the Government of Japan through the Japanese Funds-in-Trust (JFIT), the workshop was organized by UNESCO's Regional Office for Eastern Africa in partnership with the Commission for Culture and Sports, and included representatives from Asmara as well as the Northern Red Sea, Southern, Anseba and Gash-Barka regions. For many participants, particularly younger heritage professionals, it was their first opportunity to receive practical training on safeguarding intangible cultural heritage under UNESCO's 2003 Convention.

Using Ge'at as a case study, participants worked together to document the traditions, knowledge, skills and community practices associated with the meal while learning how to prepare a nomination file for UNESCO's Lists. Participants learned how to prepare nomination files for UNESCO's Lists while exploring the central role of community participation throughout the nomination process and the traditions they continue to transmit across generations.

One participant reflected: "The session on how to complete the nomination form was the most valuable for me. Working in groups helped us put what we had learned in theory into practice."

Another participant highlighted the value of learning from peers: "The group discussions and presentations were very engaging. Learning from the different teams and receiving clear guidance from the facilitators made the whole experience practical and inspiring."

The workshop forms part of a UNESCO regional initiative which aims to assist nine African countries with no inscriptions under the 2003 Convention in strengthening capacities for safeguarding living heritage and preparing nominations, while promoting community participation, regional cooperation and stronger cultural policies. Participants also explored the complementarity of UNESCO’s six Culture Conventions, gaining a broader understanding of how they work together to safeguard heritage, promote cultural diversity and contribute to sustainable development.