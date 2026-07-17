UNESCO MOWLAC Online Expert Consultation and Q&A Session
Join our online consultation session for expert guidance and practical advice to help you prepare a strong submission.
During this session, you will learn about the nomination process, understand the evaluation criteria, receive practical tips for preparing high-quality nominations, discuss common challenges with experts, and ask questions in an interactive Q&A session.
- See the flyer with the dates and time of the programmed sessions.
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