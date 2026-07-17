UDOM pre-service teachers equipped with ICT skills to strengthen digital teaching and learning

The capacity of one thousand four hundred and ninety-two (1,021 Male 471 Female) University of Dodoma (UDOM) pre-service teachers was enhanced to integrate Information and Communication Technology (ICT) into teaching and learning through training on the 2025 ICT Competency Standards for Teachers in Tanzania modules, developed and hosted by the Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE).

The orientation session conducted on 26th June 2026 at UDOM facilitated access to TIE TCPD Learning Management System (LMS), enabling them to effectively participate in the training. The training was prepared by UNESCO in collaboration with the University of Dodoma, the Tanzania Institute of Education (TIE) and the Prime Minister’s Office – Regional Administration and Local Government (PO-RALG)

Speaking at the opening session of the training, the Principal of the School of Education at the University of Dodoma (UDOM), Prof. Pambas Tandika, commended UNESCO for its ongoing efforts in promoting cultural preservation, science, and education, particularly through the integration of ICT in teaching and learning. He emphasized the importance of the training, stating that it is an important initiative aimed at strengthening capacity for the strategic use of ICT.