Eswatini Launches First Costed National Disability Plan to Accelerate Disability Inclusion

The launch marks the culmination of UNESCO's support under the Global Disability Fund Programme (formerly the UNPRPD Programme), implemented jointly with UNICEF and UNFPA between 2022 and January 2026. During this period, UNESCO worked closely with the Government of Eswatini to strengthen disability governance by establishing and operationalising the national disability coordination mechanism, building institutional capacity across key ministries, promoting CRPD-compliant budgeting, and supporting the inclusive development and costing of the National Disability Plan of Action.

The National Disability Plan focuses on ten priority areas: national coordination and disability mainstreaming; advocacy and awareness; education and training; health and well-being; skills development and employment; social protection; gender equality and under-represented groups; emergency situations, humanitarian action and food security; sports and culture; and infrastructure and the environment. Together, these priorities provide a practical framework for coordinated implementation and sustainable investment in disability inclusion.

A defining feature of the Plan is its inclusive development process. It was shaped through extensive consultations involving government ministries, Organizations of Persons with Disabilities, United Nations agencies and development partners, ensuring that the priorities reflect the lived experiences of persons with disabilities while aligning national ambitions with realistic financing requirements.

The launch also reflects UNESCO ROSA's broader commitment to advancing disability inclusion across Southern Africa. Over the past five years, UNESCO has partnered with governments, OPDs, United Nations agencies and development partners to strengthen disability governance, improve accountability and support the implementation of inclusive policies. Through the Global Disability Fund Programme, UNESCO has helped Member States move beyond policy commitments by establishing practical systems that improve the lives of persons with disabilities.