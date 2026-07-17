Joanne Shaw Taylor Embraces Love's Dangerous Side on Fiery New Single 'Bad Boy'

New track from forthcoming album The Trouble With Love, out October 23rd via Journeyman Records

NASHVILLE, TN, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- British blues-rock artist Joanne Shaw Taylor returns today with "Bad Boy," the latest single from her forthcoming studio album The Trouble With Love, due October 23rd via Journeyman Records. A swaggering emotionally charged rocker, the song explores the magnetic pull of relationships that are as destructive as they are impossible to resist, pairing Joanne's unmistakable guitar work with one of her boldest lyrical performances to date. Watch the lyric music video for "Bad Boy". Stream "Bad Boy" on all digital platforms. Pre-order The Trouble With Love."Bad Boy" captures the emotional whiplash of a relationship that's impossible to walk away from until one day it isn't. Joanne balances vulnerability with defiance as the song follows its narrator from heartbreak and frustration toward hard-won confidence, transforming a toxic romance into an empowering declaration of independence."Sometimes love is thrilling and destructive at the same time," Joanne shares. "I wrote this song about those intense, complicated relationships."That emotional tension runs throughout the song. Lines like "Babe I've played the fool, but I won't again" and "I came dressed to kill" reveal a narrator who has stopped waiting for someone else to change and instead takes control of her own story. Rather than dwelling on regret, "Bad Boy" becomes an anthem of resilience, confidence, and reclaiming your own power after a relationship has run its course."Bad Boy" continues the steady unveiling of The Trouble With Love, Joanne's highly anticipated new studio album produced by Kevin Shirley. On the album, Joanne dives headfirst into the beautiful chaos of the human heart, blending blues, rock, soul, and Americana while exploring love in all its forms: the reckless kind that sweeps you off your feet, the quiet kind that steadies you, the kind that breaks you open, and the kind that puts you back together.The new single follows a string of acclaimed releases that have each revealed a different chapter of the album's emotional journey. The title track, "The Trouble With Love," featuring Joe Bonamassa, explored the intoxicating highs and lows of romance, while "What Good Is My Love?" featuring Orianthi confronted the ache of love that isn't returned. "Hell Or High Water" delivered a defiant message of perseverance and self-belief, "This Is Who I Am" reflected on acceptance and self-worth, and "Tired Of Being Right" chronicled the painful realization that sometimes love alone isn't enough to save a relationship. Together, the songs point toward Joanne's most emotionally expansive and musically adventurous album to date.Produced by Kevin Shirley (Led Zeppelin, The Black Crowes, Aerosmith, Joe Bonamassa), The Trouble With Love builds on the artistic evolution that began with Black & Gold. Rather than telling a single story, the new album examines love from every angle through songs that move effortlessly between blues-rock, soul, Americana, and classic rock, making it Joanne's most complete songwriting statement yet.The release arrives as Joanne continues another busy year on the road. She is currently touring across the United States throughout the summer before launching her Fall 2026 tour across the Southwest, Mountain West, Pacific Northwest, and California. Known for her commanding stage presence, fiery guitar work, and emotionally immersive performances, Joanne continues to captivate audiences with a live show that blends new material from The Trouble With Love with fan favorites from across her acclaimed catalog. For more information and tickets, visit www.joanneshawtaylor.com/tour The Trouble With Love by Joanne Shaw Taylor1. The Trouble With Love feat.Joe Bonamassa2. Hell Or High Water3. This Is Who I Am4. Tired Of Being Right5. Bad Boy6. What Good Is My Love? feat.Orianthi7. The Girl That You Loved Before8. Never Gonna Please ‘Em All9. You And Me (Rachel’s Song)10. Death Wish2026 U.S. Tour DatesJuly 22 - Milwaukee, WI - The ArgoJuly 24 - Prairie du Chien, WI - Prairie Dog Blues FestivalJuly 25 - Fargo, ND - Fargo Blues FestivalJuly 26 - Omaha, NE - SlowdownJuly 30 - Minneapolis, MN - The Parkway TheaterJuly 31 - Sioux Falls, SD - Levitt Shell Sioux FallsAugust 2 - Bremerton, WA - Kitsap Rock & Blues FestivalAugust 14 - Portland, ME - AuraAugust 15 - Salisbury, MA - Blue Ocean Music HallAugust 16 - Laconia, NH - Colonial TheatreAugust 19 - Lexington, MA - Cary HallAugust 20 - Norfolk, CT - Infinity Music Hall NorfolkAugust 21 - Buffalo, NY - Electric CityAugust 22 - Interlochen, MI - Interlochen Center for the ArtsSeptember 10 - Paw Paw, MI - Warner VineyardsSeptember 11 - Dayton, OH - Levitt Pavilion DaytonSeptember 12 - Louisville, KY - Mercury Ballroom2026 Fall U.S. TourOctober 28 - Albuquerque, NM - KiMo Theatre *October 29 - Flagstaff, AZ - Orpheum Theater *October 30 - Phoenix, AZ - Celebrity Theatre *November 1 - Tucson, AZ - Rialto Theatre *November 3 - Grand Junction, CO - Mesa Theater *November 5 - Colorado Springs, CO - Phil Long Music Hall *November 6 - Fort Collins, CO - Aggie Theatre*November 7 - Boulder, CO - Boulder Theater *November 9 - Salt Lake City, UT - The State Room **November 10 - Boise, ID - The Egyptian Theatre **November 12 - Spokane, WA - Knitting Factory**November 13 - Tacoma, WA - Rialto Theater **November 15 - Portland, OR - Aladdin Theater **November 17 - Grass Valley, CA - The Center for the Arts **November 19 - Napa, CA - Uptown Theatre Napa **November 20 - Bakersfield, CA - World Records**November 21 - Monterey, CA - Golden State Theatre *** with Bywater Call** with Robert Jon & The WreckFor more information on Joanne Shaw Taylor, please contact Jon Bleicher at Prospect PR [jon@prospectpr.com, 973.330.1711]

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