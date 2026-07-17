logcat.ai Raises $2.55M to Bring AI Agents to OS Bring-Up for OEMs and Chipmakers

AI-native platform helps OEMs, ODMs, and chipmakers across smartphones, vehicles, robots, and embedded hardware fix cross-layer OS issues faster.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- logcat.ai, an AI-native platform for autonomous Android and Linux device systems engineering, today announced a $2.55 million pre-seed funding round to bring autonomous AI agents to the operating-system layer relied on by device manufacturers, chipmakers, and contract manufacturers worldwide.

For OEMs, ODMs, and chipmakers, getting an operating system to run reliably across a new chipset, board revision, or product SKU is one of the most resource-intensive parts of bringing a device to market. Bring-up work touches the modem, kernel, bootloader, middleware, and build system at once, and a single defect can cross every one of those layers. As chipset baselines multiply and Android releases and custom Linux builds proliferate across product lines, the small pool of engineers who can debug end to end has become a bottleneck that ripples through the supply chain, from chipmakers to the contract manufacturers and brands that depend on them.

logcat.ai was built to address this bottleneck directly. The platform's investigation engine, Delta, reads the specialized logs and traces that device engineering teams already generate, correlates them across layers to isolate root causes, and maps each finding back into the codebase with a recommended fix, citing the exact log lines so engineering teams can verify the work before it ships.

While much of the industry has adopted AI-assisted development over the past two years, that shift has largely bypassed operating-system engineering for smartphones, vehicles, robots, network and telecom equipment, and other embedded hardware, work that remains too specialized and cross-cutting for general-purpose developer tools. logcat.ai is designed to close that gap for teams building and maintaining operating systems on real silicon, regardless of where in the hardware supply chain they sit.

Since its beta launch, logcat.ai has served hundreds of engineering teams, analyzed more than 10 billion lines of trace data, and run thousands of autonomous investigations, surfacing upstream fixes for cross-layer issues that are notoriously difficult to trace by hand. The company is already generating revenue from its beta customers.

logcat.ai's long-term plan is to become the platform of choice for OS bring-up, the standard tool device manufacturers, chipmakers, and their engineering partners reach for to build, debug, and maintain operating systems on new and existing hardware, so products can ship without requiring a full-stack specialist for every SKU.

The pre-seed round was led by Founders' Co-op, with participation from Act One Ventures, TheFounderVC, Shorewind Capital, Clayoquot Capital, and Alumni Ventures.

Aviel Ginzburg, General Partner at Founders' Co-op, said the firm is excited to back one of the only teams positioned to build the tooling required as software and intelligence extend well beyond laptops and phones into the broader device supply chain.

logcat.ai was co-founded by Varun Chitre, Founder and CEO, and Tarun Vashisth, CTO, who met and worked together for more than seven years as engineers at Esper, the Bellevue, Washington-based device management company. Chitre brings more than 13 years of experience in device systems engineering, hardware bring-up, and porting Android releases and Linux kernels onto legacy hardware across multiple chipset generations, and has served as a LineageOS maintainer. Vashisth has led multi-OS engineering teams across Android, Linux, and iOS and brings a background in scalable distributed systems, including prior platform-architecture experience at Target.

The company is currently just its two founders, based in the Seattle area and Bengaluru, India, with plans to grow by about 10 people over the next year as a distributed team, including engineers close to the hardware manufacturing centers it serves.

About logcat.ai

logcat.ai is an AI-native platform for autonomous Android and Linux device systems engineering, built for OEMs, ODMs, chipmakers, and device engineering teams working across smartphones, vehicles, robots, network and telecom equipment, and embedded hardware. Founded in 2025 and based in Seattle and Bengaluru, the company is backed by Founders' Co-op, Act One Ventures, TheFounderVC, Shorewind Capital, Clayoquot Capital, and Alumni Ventures. Learn more at logcat.ai.

About Founders' Co-op

Founders' Co-op is a seed-stage investment fund based in the Pacific Northwest that backs founding teams building companies later supported by leading venture capital firms. Founded in 2008, the firm was an early investor in companies including Remitly, Outreach, and Auth0.

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