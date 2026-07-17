logcat.ai Raises $2.55M to Build the Future of Device Systems Engineering

AI-native platform for autonomous Android and Linux device systems engineering announces pre-seed round led by Founders' Co-op.

SEATTLE, WA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- logcat.ai, an AI-native platform for autonomous Android and Linux device systems engineering, today announced a $2.55 million pre-seed funding round to accelerate its work building autonomous AI agents for the operating system layer.

Building an operating system for a device is one of the most demanding jobs in software, spanning the modem, kernel, bootloader, middleware, and build system at once. A single bug can cross every layer, requiring rare engineers who understand the full stack end to end. As chipsets, Android releases, and custom Linux builds continue to multiply, the shortage of such engineers is intensifying, leaving device software slow and expensive to build and ship.

Varun Chitre, Founder and CEO of logcat.ai, has described operating-system engineering as one of the toughest and most overlooked disciplines in software, a field that remains largely hidden from view despite how central it is to getting any connected device working.

While artificial intelligence has transformed software engineering across most of the industry over the past two years, the operating system layer has largely been left behind because the work is too specialized and cross-cutting for general-purpose tools. logcat.ai was built to close that gap, not only for phones but across vehicles, robots, network and telecom equipment, and embedded hardware wherever Android or Linux runs on real silicon.

At the center of the platform is Delta, an investigation engine that reads the specialized traces device engineers rely on, correlates them across layers to identify root causes, and maps those causes directly into the codebase to recommend fixes, citing the exact log lines behind each finding so engineers can verify the work.

Since its beta launch, logcat.ai has served hundreds of engineering teams, analyzed more than 10 billion lines of trace data, and run thousands of autonomous investigations that surface upstream fixes for cross-layer issues that are notoriously difficult to trace manually. The company is already generating revenue from its beta customers. Through its Community program, it also funds free, full-featured access for developers building non-commercial open-source operating system projects.

logcat.ai's long-term plan is to become the platform of choice for OS bring-up, the standard tool teams reach for to build, debug, and maintain operating systems on new and existing hardware, from smartphones to vehicles, robots, and other embedded systems, so a company can ship without needing a full-stack specialist on staff.

The pre-seed round was led by Founders' Co-op, with participation from Act One Ventures, TheFounderVC, Shorewind Capital, Clayoquot Capital, and Alumni Ventures.

Aviel Ginzburg, General Partner at Founders' Co-op, said the firm is excited to back one of the only teams positioned to build the tooling required as software and intelligence extend well beyond laptops and phones.

logcat.ai was co-founded by Varun Chitre and Tarun Vashisth, who met and worked together for more than seven years as engineers at Esper, the Bellevue, Washington-based device management company. Chitre brings more than 13 years of experience in device systems engineering, hardware bring-up, and porting Android releases and Linux kernels onto legacy hardware, and has served as a LineageOS maintainer. Vashisth has led multi-OS engineering teams across Android, Linux, and iOS and brings a background in scalable distributed systems, including prior platform-architecture experience at Target.

The company is currently just its two founders, based in the Seattle area and Bengaluru, India, with plans to grow by about 10 people over the next year as a distributed team.

About logcat.ai

logcat.ai is an AI-native platform for autonomous Android and Linux device systems engineering, spanning smartphones, vehicles, robots, network and telecom equipment, and embedded hardware. Founded in 2025 and based in Seattle and Bengaluru, the company is backed by Founders' Co-op, Act One Ventures, TheFounderVC, Shorewind Capital, Clayoquot Capital, and Alumni Ventures. Learn more at logcat.ai.

About Founders' Co-op

Founders' Co-op is a seed-stage investment fund based in the Pacific Northwest that backs founding teams building companies later supported by leading venture capital firms. Founded in 2008, the firm was an early investor in companies including Remitly, Outreach, and Auth0.

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