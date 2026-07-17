Ponder the Albatross Releases 'Holy Road,' the Inspiring Lead Single from Upcoming Debut Album Over Hill & Hollow

Ponder the Albatross celebrates the release of their inspiring new single, "Holy Road," an uplifting Americana track centered on faith, resilience, and finding purpose through life's journey.

Blending bluegrass, Americana, and rock, “Holy Road” arrives July 17, 2026, delivering a powerful message of perseverance, purpose, and choosing love over fear.

EUREKA SPRINGS, AR, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ponder the Albatross will officially release its new single, “Holy Road,” on Friday, July 17, 2026, marking the first release from the band’s highly anticipated debut album, Over Hill and Hollow, arriving October 2, 2026.Written by frontman Josh Bower, “Holy Road” explores the universal struggle between fear and love while encouraging listeners to embrace life’s journey with courage, hope, and purpose.“I initially started writing from an internal struggle over mistakes I had made,” says Bower. “It evolved into a story of good versus evil, love versus fear. Ultimately, it’s about believing in yourself, choosing love, and continuing forward no matter what.”The inspiration for the song began after friend Dan Redmond introduced Bower to a bluegrass-style groove. The result became the first song he had ever written in that style, helping shape a new musical direction for the band.Ironically, the song itself was born in a church parking lot.“I like finding quiet places to write,” Bower recalls. “I was playing the riff that became ‘Holy Road,’ and the lyrics just started coming. Looking back, maybe writing it outside that church found its way into the song.”Recorded at Sonic Ranch Studios in Tornillo, Texas, “Holy Road” was produced by Ted Hutt, mixed by Ted Hutt and Ryan Mall, and mastered by Dave Cooley.Combining bluegrass rhythms with rock-and-roll energy, the single showcases the genre-blending sound that has become Ponder the Albatross’ signature.“Our music doesn’t really fit into one category,” says Bower. “The inspiration changes from song to song, but in the end, it’s all rock and roll to me.”The song became especially meaningful as Bower watched it come to life with contributions from his bandmates, including his brother Nick Bower on drums, Eric Vrtis on bass, and Luke Lindholm on violin.“Hearing what the band does to transform the song into what it becomes is spectacular. Those moments made me realize we had something special.”One lyric perfectly captures the heart of the record:“On the Road, you might die, but on the Road is where you’ll fly… The Holy Road will leave you bright eyed... Get on the road, and fly high - Because you’re lost until you’re found.”“The Holy Road represents the path we’re meant to take,” Bower explains. “Sometimes we lose our way, but anything is possible if you choose love, believe, and keep moving forward.”The band selected “Holy Road” as its debut single because it represents the spirit of Ponder the Albatross while introducing listeners to the themes of adventure, wanderlust, and personal transformation that define Over Hill & Hollow To support the release, the band will launch live performance videos and additional visual content.Momentum continues to build following performances at Hillberry Music Festival and supporting Andy Frasco and the U.N. earlier this year. Upcoming performances include GoreFest in Colorado, the Original Ozark Folk Festival in Arkansas, and Dee’s Lounge in Nashville.As Ponder the Albatross prepares to introduce its debut album to audiences around the world, Bower hopes listeners remember one simple message.“You’re going to make mistakes, but stay on the path. Love yourself, love the walk, and keep going. You need to walk to run, and you need to run to learn how to fly.”“Holy Road” will be available on all major digital streaming platforms beginning Friday, July 17, 2026.About Ponder the AlbatrossPonder the Albatross is an Americana rock band known for blending bluegrass, rock, folk, and roots influences into a sound that defies traditional genres. Their debut album, Over Hill & Hollow, will be released on October 2, 2026, introducing audiences to a collection of songs centered on resilience, adventure, and the pursuit of purpose.

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