Town of Altavista Requests Voluntary Water Conservation Measures

The Town of Altavista is asking residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce water usage as a precautionary measure. This request is being made proactively to help preserve the town's water supply, and no mandatory restrictions are currently in place.

Town officials are monitoring conditions closely and will be following guidance issued by state departments. Should conditions worsen, additional advisories or mandatory restrictions may be issued. The Town appreciates the community's cooperation and will keep citizens informed of any changes.

Suggested Ways Residents Can Help Conserve Water:

Water lawns and gardens only during early morning or evening hours

Discontinue use of ornamental water features

Limit outdoor watering to two days per week or less

Take shorter showers and avoid running baths

Run washing machines and dishwashers only with full loads

Turn off the tap while brushing teeth or washing dishes

Limit use of water to clean driveways, sidewalks, and patios

Wash vehicles less frequently, or use a bucket instead of a running hose

Avoid unnecessary flushing and check toilets for silent leaks

Delay filling swimming pools or hot tubs until conditions improve

Collect rainwater for outdoor plant watering

To assist with conservation efforts, the Town of Altavista will be immediately terminating Shreve Park’s fountain, limiting bulk water purchases from the Water Treatment Plant, and is considering the reduction of operating hours at English Park’s Splash Pad.

The Town of Altavista thanks residents for their continued cooperation as we work together to manage this shared resource responsibly. For updates, please visit www.altavistava.gov or follow the Town's official Facebook page.