Town of Altavista Requests Voluntary Water Conservation Measures
The Town of Altavista is asking residents and businesses to voluntarily reduce water usage as a precautionary measure. This request is being made proactively to help preserve the town's water supply, and no mandatory restrictions are currently in place.
Town officials are monitoring conditions closely and will be following guidance issued by state departments. Should conditions worsen, additional advisories or mandatory restrictions may be issued. The Town appreciates the community's cooperation and will keep citizens informed of any changes.
Suggested Ways Residents Can Help Conserve Water:
- Water lawns and gardens only during early morning or evening hours
- Discontinue use of ornamental water features
- Limit outdoor watering to two days per week or less
- Take shorter showers and avoid running baths
- Run washing machines and dishwashers only with full loads
- Turn off the tap while brushing teeth or washing dishes
- Limit use of water to clean driveways, sidewalks, and patios
- Wash vehicles less frequently, or use a bucket instead of a running hose
- Avoid unnecessary flushing and check toilets for silent leaks
- Delay filling swimming pools or hot tubs until conditions improve
- Collect rainwater for outdoor plant watering
To assist with conservation efforts, the Town of Altavista will be immediately terminating Shreve Park’s fountain, limiting bulk water purchases from the Water Treatment Plant, and is considering the reduction of operating hours at English Park’s Splash Pad.
The Town of Altavista thanks residents for their continued cooperation as we work together to manage this shared resource responsibly. For updates, please visit www.altavistava.gov or follow the Town's official Facebook page.
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