Governor Kotek Celebrates Grand Opening of Dolores Affordable Housing Community in Washington County

Salem, OR – Today, Governor Tina Kotek celebrated the grand opening of a new 67-unit affordable housing community in Hillsboro developed by Hacienda CDC. Named in honor of civil and labor rights leader Dolores Huerta, the community reflects the state’s commitment to expanding access to affordable homes for Oregonians who have faced barriers to housing. “Housing is the foundation for opportunity and prosperity, and projects like Dolores are exactly the kind of partnership Oregon needs to meet this moment,” Governor Kotek said. “By creating affordable homes for families, we are creating stability and connection and building a stronger future for everyone.” “Dolores is more than a building; it’s a promise that working families, children, elders, and community members deserve stable, high-quality affordable housing in the places they already call home,” said Ernesto Fonseca, CEO of Hacienda CDC. “As Hacienda’s first affordable housing community serving Washington County families, Dolores reflects our commitment to culturally responsive development, long-term resident stability, and expanding opportunity across the region.” The three-story community includes one-, two-, three-, and four-bedroom apartments, helping meet critical demand for larger, family-sized homes in Hillsboro and across Washington County. Additionally, twelve units are designated for Permanent Supportive Housing (PSH) and eight are Project-Based Voucher (Section 8) units. The development also includes supportive services delivered in partnership with New Narrative for individuals and families transitioning out of homelessness. Dolores was selected through the City of Hillsboro’s Walker Road Affordable Housing Request for Proposals, demonstrating a strong local commitment to expanding affordable housing options for working Oregonians. The development was supported by state, local, and private financing. Statewide Progress on Housing Increasing housing supply to help improve housing affordability and economic stability for Oregonians has been a priority for Governor Kotek since her first week in office. Under the Governor’s leadership, Oregon has added more than 50,000 future housing units to the production pipeline – making up the deficit of three previous years of underproduction. In 2025, year-over-year production of new permitted housing units in Oregon was up 5%, while the United States was down 3%. Photos from the event can be found here.

