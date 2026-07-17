Palm Tree Properties Sells Serra Mesa Home for $855,000 After 13 Offers

3141 Admiral Ave, Serra Mesa — Sold July 8, 2026 for $855,000 by Lindsey Egelko of Palm Tree Properties

The Serra Mesa home closed July 8, 2026 for $855,000, drawing 13 offers and selling to an all-cash 1031 exchange buyer in under a month.

It was a true privilege to represent this family in the sale of a home cherished for three generations... We're honored to have helped them successfully sell the home in less than a month.” — Lindsey Egelko

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Palm Tree Properties Announces Sale of Serra Mesa Home at 3141 Admiral Avenue in San Diego

The three-bedroom single-family residence closed on July 8, 2026 for $855,000, represented on the listing side by Lindsey Egelko of Palm Tree Properties.

Palm Tree Properties, a San Diego-based boutique brokerage and property management company, announced the successful sale of a single-family home located at 3141 Admiral Avenue in the Serra Mesa neighborhood of San Diego. The property closed on July 8, 2026 for a final sale price of $855,000. Lindsey J. Egelko (DRE #02087770) of Palm Tree Properties represented the seller in the transaction.

The 1,300-square-foot home, originally built in 1958, features three bedrooms, two full bathrooms, and a 6,300-square-foot lot. The single-story residence includes an open layout with vaulted ceilings, new dual-pane floor-to-ceiling windows, granite kitchen counters, a newer roof, and a recently completed backyard renovation with turf and outdoor gathering space.

The home was listed on June 12, 2026 and entered pending status on July 1, 2026, going under contract in under three weeks on the market (SDMLS #260014205). The listing generated 13 offers, and the property was ultimately sold to an all-cash buyer completing a 1031 exchange.

"It was a true privilege to represent this family in the sale of a home that had been cherished for three generations. After managing the property for the past four years, we developed a wonderful relationship with the sellers, making this transaction especially meaningful. We're honored to have helped them successfully sell the home in less than a month." said Lindsey Egelko, listing agent at Palm Tree Properties.

Serra Mesa is a centrally located San Diego community situated minutes from Mission Valley, Snapdragon Stadium, downtown San Diego, and major freeways, and continues to attract buyers seeking single-family homes in the central part of the county.

About Palm Tree Properties

Palm Tree Properties is a San Diego-based property management company and boutique real estate brokerage founded by Erik and Lindsey Egelko. Specializing in residential and multifamily properties, the company has grown organically through client referrals and brings more than 25 years of experience to owners and investors throughout San Diego County. For more information, visit palmtreeproperties.com

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