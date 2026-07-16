Lajuana Rinker Honored at South Walton Courthouse Annex Pavillion





Walton County, July 16, 2026 - On March 10, 2026, District 4 Commissioner Donna Johns moved to name a pavilion at the South Walton Courthouse Annex after longtime Supervisor of Elections staff member Lajuana Rinker, who passed away on December 23, 2025. The motion was passed unanimously by the Walton County Board of County Commissioners. Commissioner Johns explained that Ms. Rinker had worked for the county for 24 years, “Lujuana was a very special person and I really had a lot of respect for her. She was such a great addition to that office and so honest, helpful and knowledgeable.”

Commissioner Johns also described email correspondence with Ms. Rinker regarding food trucks at election events and for daily staff members year-round. Ms. Rinker explained that she had not been able to get approval for the food truck request. In March, Commissioner Johns suggested that County crews improve the pavilion at the South Walton Courthouse Annex, with turf, picnic tables and shade overhead. Her fellow Commissioners agreed.

On Wednesday, the plan came to fruition as Ms. Rinker’s family and friends gathered with Walton County officials to commemorate the ‘Lajuana Rinker Pavilion’ in recognition of her 24 years of dedicated service to Walton County. Outreach Coordinator Meredith Crum welcomed everyone to the ceremony and introduced Commissioner Johns, who spoke warmly of Ms. Rinker and praised her tireless dedication to helping others.

Supervisor of Elections Ryan Messer spoke of the significant impact Lujuana Rinker had on his life and the grace and kindness she displayed to everyone. Former Elections Supervisor Bobby Beasley also praised Ms. Rinker, noting that she took him under her wing during a difficult time in his life. He spoke of the inspiring legacy she left behind.

The crowd, including the Rinker family, gathered to cut the ribbon and uncover the brass marker set in concrete next to the entrance of the pavilion. To make the occasion complete, a local food truck was at the event and numerous well-wishers took advantage of the opportunity to sample the delicious offerings.

Lujuana would have approved.



