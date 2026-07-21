A New Book 'The Trust Algorithm' Shows Leaders How to Build Trust in the Age of Generative AI

The Trust Algorithm by Alice Sesay Pope

New book from a Fortune 100 executive Alice Sesay Pope provides executives with a practical framework for building trust, governance, and innovation using AI

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 21, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Alice Sesay Pope, a senior operating executive with 30 years of Fortune 100 leadership across financial services, payments, insurance, and technology, has released Trust Algorithm: How Leaders Build Trust with Generative AI, a new book offering leaders a practical roadmap for building trust as generative AI reshapes how organizations operate and serve customers.Pope brings a rare vantage point to the subject. She most recently served as Global VP of Customer Experience, Product and Strategy at Amazon, where she led 10,000 associates across Devices, Alexa, and Prime Video, serving more than 200 million subscribers across 30-plus global sites with more than $1 billion in P&L responsibility. Earlier in her career, she held senior leadership roles at Visa, Capital One, USAA, Microsoft, Johnson & Johnson, and First Horizon. Today, she helps companies globally use generative AI to drive revenue growth, translating the frameworks in her book into practical business results.In Trust Algorithm, Pope argues that trust, not technology alone, will determine which organizations succeed with generative AI. The book gives concrete guidance for navigating the tension between innovation and accountability, offering frameworks for governance, transparency, and customer confidence that leaders can put into practice immediately."Every leader I talk with is asking the same question: how do we move fast on AI without losing the trust of our customers, our associates, and our boards," said Pope. "This book is my answer to that question, built from decades of leading through transformation at some of the largest companies in the world."Pope is also the author of Transformation from the Inside Out (2017), founder of Circle of 10, a mentorship program for women leaders, and a limited partner at How Women Invest. She holds a BS in Chemical Engineering from the University of Maryland and an MBA from UNC Chapel Hill and is a Harvard Women's Leadership Fellow. She has also earned an AI Security and Governance Certification from Securiti AI and completed MIT's Applied Agentic AI Program. Pope serves on the Board of the University of Maryland College of Engineering.Trust Algorithm is available now on Amazon.comAbout Alice Sesay PopeAlice Sesay Pope is a senior operating executive, author, and board member with 30 years of Fortune 100 leadership experience spanning financial services, payments, insurance, and technology. She helps companies use generative AI to drive revenue growth. She is based in Austin, Texas.

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