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Incarcerated Person Remains At Large After Walking Away from Nevada County Fire Camp

California Department of Corrections and Rehabilitation (CDCR) officials today announced that an incarcerated person who walked away from Washington Ridge Conservation Camp in Nevada County on July 4, 2026, remains at large.

Miguel Banuelos initially was apprehended without incident by Mexican authorities in Tijuana on July 6. He then appeared before a magistrate in Mexico and was released on July 10. There is an outstanding warrant for his arrest.

Banuelos, 49, was received from San Diego County on July 23, 2025. He was sentenced to seven years for transportation or sale of a controlled substance and possession or purchase of heroin/cocaine exceeding four kilograms. He was scheduled to be released on April 20, 2028.

Anyone who sees Banuelos or has information about his whereabouts should contact 911 or the Nevada County Sheriff’s Office. Anyone with information may also contact OCS Special Agent Tim Keeney at (916) 210-9159.

Since 1977, 99 percent of the people who have escaped or walked away from an adult institution, camp, in-state contract bed, or community-based program placement have been apprehended.’

CONTACT: CDCR PRESS OFFICEOPEC@CDCR.CA.GOV

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE July 16, 2026

Miguel Banuelos
Miguel Banuelos

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Incarcerated Person Remains At Large After Walking Away from Nevada County Fire Camp

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