Botetourt County Fire & EMS Achieves Improved ISO Rating, Lowering Insurance Score to Class 3/3Y

Botetourt County Department of Fire & EMS proudly announces that the county’s Public Protection Classification (PPC®) rating has officially improved from a Class 5/5Y to a Class 3/3Y. Evaluated by the Insurance Services Office (ISO), this upgraded classification reflects a decade of strategic capital investments, enhanced training, and operational improvements across the county’s emergency response system.

What It Means

The new Class 3/3Y rating places Botetourt County in the top tier of fire departments nationwide for property fire protection capability. For local home and business owners, this improvement is more than a badge of honor—it has the potential to directly reduce commercial and residential property insurance premiums.

"This achievement is the culmination of a dedicated, multi-department effort spanning the last ten years," said Botetourt County Fire & EMS Chief Jason Ferguson.

"Through systematic upgrades the communities water supply infrastructure, modernizing emergency communications, refining training programs, and meticulously documenting our apparatus capabilities, we continue building a safer, more resilient county. We are thrilled that our community is experiencing improved protection."

The comprehensive ISO evaluation scores communities on a scale from 1 (superior protection) to 10 (does not meet minimum criteria) based on four major categories:

Emergency Communications: The efficiency of the 911 dispatch center, including call handling, alerting systems, and staffing.

Fire Department Capabilities: An in-depth review of staffing, equipment, specialized training, geographic distribution of stations, and apparatus maintenance records.

Water Supply Infrastructure: An assessment of the county's available water for fire suppression, including hydrant testing and operational reliability.

Community Risk Reduction: Fire prevention efforts, public education programs, and code enforcement.

The "split" 3/3Y designation accounts for geographic realities within the county. Properties located within five miles of a fire station and within 1,000 feet of a credible water source (such as a fire hydrant) receive a Class 3 rating. Properties within five miles of a station but further than 1,000 feet from a hydrant receive a Class 3Y rating , which still reflects a significant upgrade in regional tanker shuttle capabilities and rural water supply logistics.

How Citizens Can Benefit

The new rating went into effect July 1, 2026. Botetourt County property owners are strongly encouraged to contact their insurance providers to inform them of the updated ISO Class 3/3Y classification to determine if they qualify for a reduction in their annual premiums.