NOTICE OF BONDS TO BE ISSUED

AND PUBLIC HEARING

FOR AIRPORT EXPANSION PROJECT

AND DIXIE CENTER PROJECT

WASHINGTON COUNTY OF UTAH

Notice of Bonds to be Issued

NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that on July 14, 2026, the County Commission (the “Commission“) of Washington County, Utah (the “County“) adopted a resolution (the “Resolution“) in which it authorized the issuance of the County’s sales tax revenue (TRT and TRCC) bonds (the “Bonds“) in an aggregate principal amount of not to exceed $50,000,000, to mature in not more than 30 years from their date or dates, to bear interest at a rate or rates not to exceed 6.0% per annum, and to be sold at a discount from par, expressed as a percentage of principal amount, of not to exceed 2.0%.

The Bonds are to be issued and sold by the County pursuant to (1) a General Indenture of Trust (the “General Indenture“) and a Supplemental Indenture of Trust (the “Supplemental Indenture” and, together with the General Indenture, the “Indenture“).

The Bonds are to be issued for the purpose of (a) (1) financing certain costs of the acquisition, construction, improvement, and extension of facilities at the St. George Regional Airport (the “Airport Expansion Project“), (2) financing certain costs of the purchase of an interest in the Dixie Center and/or certain costs of the improvement and expansion of the Dixie Center (collectively, the “Dixie Center Project” and, together with the Airport Expansion Project, the “Project“), or (3) financing a combination of certain costs of the Airport Expansion Project and the Dixie Center Project.

Pursuant to the Indenture, the County will pledge the revenues derived by the County from the levy of sales taxes under (i) the Transient Room Tax Act, Title 59, Chapter 12, Part 3, Utah Code Annotated 1953, as amended, and (ii) the Tourism, Recreation, Cultural, Convention, and Airport Facilities Tax Act, Title 59, Chapter 12, Part 6, Utah Code Annotated 1953, as amended.

Responsive to Section 11 14 316, Utah Code Annotated 1953, as amended, the total cost the County would pay with respect to the Bonds (being the total principal and interest payments to be made by the County) if the Bonds were to remain outstanding until their maturity date, based on an estimated principal amount of $50,000,000 and interest rates in effect as of the date of this notice, is estimated to be approximately $97,573,250. The total amount of outstanding bonds or other obligations of the County (other than the Bonds) that are payable from the Revenues is $0.00. More detailed information relating to the outstanding bonds of the County can be obtained at the office of the County Clerk of the County at the address below.

A copy of the Indenture is on file in the office of the County, located at 111 East Tabernacle Street, St. George, Utah 84770, where it may be examined during the regular business hours of the County from 8:00 a.m. to 5:00 p.m., Monday through Friday. The Resolution, including a copy of the Indenture, shall be so available for inspection for a period of at least 30 days from and after the date of publication of this notice.

NOTICE IS FURTHER GIVEN that, pursuant to law, for a period of 30 days from and after the date of publication of this notice, any person in interest shall have the right to contest the legality of the above-described Resolution of the Commission, or the Bonds, or any provisions made for the security and payment of the Bonds, and that after such time, no one shall have any cause of action to contest the regularity, formality or legality thereof for any cause.

DATED this July 14, 2026.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, UTAH

Notice of Public Hearings

PUBLIC NOTICE IS HEREBY GIVEN that, on September 15, 2026, at the regular meeting of the County Commission of Washington County, Utah (the “Commission“) that begins at 4:00 p.m., at the regular meeting place of the Commission at 111 East Tabernacle Street, St. George, Utah, the Commission will hold a public hearing to receive input from the public with respect to (i) the issuance of up to $50,000,000 of sales tax revenue (TRT and TRCC) bonds (the “Bonds“) of Washington County, Utah (the “County“) for the purpose of (a) (1) financing certain costs of the acquisition, construction, improvement, and extension of facilities at the St. George Regional Airport (the “Airport Expansion Project“), (2) financing certain costs of the purchase of an interest in the Dixie Center and/or certain costs of the improvement and expansion of the Dixie Center (collectively, the “Dixie Center Project” and, together with the Airport Expansion Project, the “Project“), or (3) financing a combination of certain costs of the Airport Expansion Project and the Dixie Center Project; (b) funding any necessary reserves in connection with the Bonds; and (c) paying costs of issuance of the Bonds, and (ii) the potential economic impact that the Project will have on the private sector.

Pursuant to an indenture of trust relating to the Bonds, the County will pledge the revenues derived by the County from the levy of sales taxes under (i) the Transient Room Tax Act, Title 59, Chapter 12, Part 3, Utah Code Annotated 1953, as amended, and (ii) the Tourism, Recreation, Cultural, Convention, and Airport Facilities Tax Act, Title 59, Chapter 12, Part 6, Utah Code Annotated 1953, as amended.

DATED this July 16, 2026.

WASHINGTON COUNTY, UTAH