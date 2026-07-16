Iowa Finance Authority and Iowa Economic Development Authority Name Boone, Grinnell, Le Mars and Maquoketa as Iowa Thriving Communities

DES MOINES –The Iowa Finance Authority (IFA) and Iowa Economic Development Authority (IEDA) today announced Boone, Grinnell, Le Mars and Maquoketa as the 2027–2028 Iowa Thriving Communities, recognizing their innovation and commitment to advancing housing opportunities.

"Boone, Grinnell, Le Mars and Maquoketa have gone above and beyond to unite local leaders, employers and partners around housing solutions that help Iowans live where they work,” said IEDA and IFA Director Debi Durham. "Their efforts reflect the leadership and collaboration needed to strengthen communities and expand housing opportunities.

Now in its fourth year, the Iowa Thriving Communities initiative recognizes communities that proactively support and welcome housing for all.

Applicants completed a highly competitive process that included a detailed written application and a live pitch from teams of local partners to representatives from IFA and IEDA. Communities were evaluated on planning, financial support, targeted development strategies, leadership, partnerships, employer engagement and efforts to attract and retain workers.

Previously designated communities have reported increased developer interest, stronger coordination among local partners and significant public and private housing investment.

The newly designated communities will receive statewide recognition and scoring advantages in the Federal Housing Tax Credit and/or Workforce Housing Tax Credit, HOME and Community Catalyst programs. The incentives may be used once per program through 2028.

"This designation reflects the strong commitment our city officials, employers and community partners share to expanding housing opportunities in Maquoketa,” said Maquoketa City Manager Joshua Boldt.

We are proud of the work already underway and look forward to using this recognition to build new partnerships, attract additional investment and create more housing options for our workforce, families and seniors.” Joshua Boldt

The 2027–2028 Iowa Thriving Communities will be recognized during the HousingIowa Conference, September 9–10 at the Iowa Events Center in Des Moines. More information is available at iowafinance.com/thriving.

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