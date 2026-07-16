Maryland Community Health Resources Commission Awards $7.5 Million to Expand Health Care Access Across the State for Vulnerable Populations

Updated: Thursday, July 16, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Moore today announced the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission (CHRC), an independent commission within the Maryland Department of Health (MDH), awarded $7.5 million in grant funding to support 14 community-based projects, expected to serve more than 12,000 Marylanders across our state. All 14 grantees awarded serve Engaging Neighborhoods, Organizations, Unions, Governments and Households (ENOUGH)-eligible communities, Maryland jurisdictions with high concentrations of childhood poverty. These grants will promote health equity, reduce health disparities, and expand access in Maryland’s most underserved communities.

“Everyone deserves access to healthcare; no matter your family background or your zip code,” said Gov. Moore. “As our administration tackles the biggest barriers to the wellbeing of Marylanders across our state, we are committed to investing directly into communities to reduce health disparities and expand access to accessible and affordable healthcare, leaving no one behind.”

The Maryland Community Health Resources Commission (CHRC) was created to expand access to health care services in underserved communities, support programs that serve low-income and vulnerable populations, and strengthen the capacity of Maryland’s network of safety net providers across the state through its grant-making authority. Since its inception, the commission has awarded 1,044 grants totaling $499 million to support programs in every jurisdiction across the state. These programs have collectively served more than 925,000 Marylanders. CHRC grants have enabled recipients to leverage $59 million in additional federal and private/nonprofit resources. Approximately 75% of CHRC-funded programs have been sustained for at least one year after CHRC funding expires.

“These grant investments are a direct reflection of our commitment to tackling maternal and child health, behavioral health, and chronic diseases where the need is greatest,” said Maryland Department of Health Secretary Dr. Meena Seshamani. “By partnering with local health departments, providers, and community organizations, this funding ensures our communities have the resources and supports they need to thrive.”

This year’s RFA generated a total of 101 proposals requesting $66.6 million in funding. The CHRC prioritized applications that serve areas identified under Governor Moore’s ENOUGH Initiative and targeted six types of projects this year: (1) chronic disease; (2) maternal and child health; (3) behavioral health; (4) dental health; (5) hospital-community partnerships; and (6) medically vulnerable populations. A summary of the 14 awards can be found here.

"The Community Health Resources Commission is proud to invest in community-driven solutions that improve access to care and address the root causes of poor health," said Dr. Destiny-Simone Ramjohn, Chair of the Maryland Community Health Resources Commission. "These grants reflect our commitment to advancing health equity by supporting innovative partnerships that strengthen communities and improve the health and well-being of people across Maryland."

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