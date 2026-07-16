Governor Moore Attends Greater Washington Board of Trade Forum, Highlights Energy Affordability Efforts

Updated: Thursday, July 16, 2026

ANNAPOLIS, MD – Governor Wes Moore today participated in a fireside chat with Jack McDougle, President and CEO of the Greater Washington Board of Trade, for the “Regional Energy Outlook” event, bringing together senior business, institutional, utility, and government leaders to discuss issues affecting energy affordability, reliability, and sustainability.

“As the cost of energy rises nationwide, we are using every resource in our tool kit to ease the pressure and put money back in Marylanders’ pocket,” said Gov. Moore. “Our administration is laser-focused on lowering costs and delivering reliable energy that is quicker, cleaner and cheaper– not only to provide immediate relief for hardworking families across our state, but to strengthen the economic resilience of the entire region.”

"Energy is a defining issue for Greater Washington’s future. Today's conversation with Governor Moore reinforced that meeting our growing energy needs while keeping power affordable, reliable, and sustainable will require strong leadership, regional collaboration, and practical solutions,” said President and CEO of the Greater Washington Board of Trade, Jack McDougle. “The Greater Washington Board of Trade is committed to working with Governor Moore and leaders across the region to advance solutions, strengthen our competitiveness, and get things done."

Governor Moore has made energy affordability and reliability a defining priority of his administration. Over the past two years, the Moore-Miller administration has helped deliver hundreds of dollars in immediate relief to families struggling with utility costs across the state, including $200 million in direct rebates last year and $100 million in direct relief through the Utility RELIEF Act. Governor Moore also issued a December 2025 executive order to support energy affordability and address anticipated shortfalls in energy generation.

The governor also remains a driving force behind the PJM Governors’ Collaborative. In May, the governor delivered remarks directly to PJM executives at their annual meeting, calling on the organization to take more accountability for how their actions have driven increased rates. In April, Governor Moore joined a coalition of governors from across the PJM region calling for urgent action to protect families and businesses from rising energy costs driven by explosive data center growth. And earlier this year, Governor Moore secured a win from PJM that will save Marylanders billions on their energy bills after PJM announced it was extending the capacity market price cap through the end of the decade.

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