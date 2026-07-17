Premier Workspaces Renews and Expands Its Sherman Oaks Location at Valley Executive Tower

Premier Workspaces logo Premier Workspaces at the Sherman Oaks Valley Executive Tower Premier Workspaces Window Office

By expanding at Valley Executive Tower, we are investing in the long-term success of our clients and reinforcing our commitment to the San Fernando Valley business community.” — Amy Fuller, President of Premier Workspaces

SHERMAN OAKS, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Premier Workspaces, one of the nation’s largest privately owned flexible office operators, announced the renewal and expansion of its long-standing Sherman Oaks location at Valley Executive Tower, located at 15260 Ventura Boulevard, Suite 1200. The new 10-year lease reinforces Premier’s continued confidence in the San Fernando Valley market and strengthens its presence in one of Sherman Oaks’ most recognizable office towers.The expanded center now totals 12,523 square feet and features 45 fully furnished private offices, along with two professionally appointed conference rooms available by the hour and an on-demand day office. Clients also have access to virtual office plans, receptionist support, mail services, business-grade connectivity, and Premier Workspaces’ nationwide network of flexible office locations.Premier Workspaces’ long-term commitment at Valley Executive Tower reflects the continued demand for professional, serviced workspace in established suburban business markets. As companies continue to rethink traditional office commitments, Premier provides a convenient, fully supported workplace solution without the capital investment, operational demands, or long-term inflexibility of a traditional office buildout.Located along Ventura Boulevard, Valley Executive Tower offers sweeping views of the San Fernando Valley and immediate access to restaurants, retail, professional services, and nearby residential communities. Its central location near the 101 and 405 freeways makes it a convenient business address for attorneys, financial professionals, consultants, healthcare providers, real estate firms, entrepreneurs, and growing companies.“Sherman Oaks remains one of Southern California’s most desirable business markets, and this expansion reflects the continued strength of demand for flexible office solutions in premium suburban locations,” said Amy Fuller, President of Premier Workspaces. “Our clients want professional workspace options that combine flexibility, convenience, service, and a strong business address. By expanding at Valley Executive Tower, we are investing in the long-term success of our clients and reinforcing our commitment to the San Fernando Valley business community.”The expanded Sherman Oaks office space offers:• 45 fully furnished private offices• Two professional conference rooms are available by the hour• On-demand day office access• Virtual office plans and business address services• Receptionist and mail services• Business-grade connectivity• Flexible workspace options for professionals, small businesses, and growing teams• Convenient access to Ventura Boulevard, the 101 freeway, and the 405 freewayThe center is designed for professionals and companies seeking a high-quality office presence without the complexity of a traditional lease. With move-in-ready offices, scalable workspace options, flexible agreements, and hospitality-focused service, clients can adapt quickly as their business needs evolve.“Douglas Emmett owns and operates some of the highest-quality office buildings in Southern California, and Valley Executive Tower remains a premier business address in the San Fernando Valley,” said Michael Pollack, Executive Vice President of Real Estate at Premier Workspaces. “Our expanded long-term commitment demonstrates our confidence in this location, our relationship with Douglas Emmett, and the continued demand for professionally managed flexible workspace.”Premier Workspaces has built a reputation for responsible growth, long-term landlord partnerships, and operational excellence. With more than two decades of experience operating flexible office environments across the United States, the company continues to invest in high-performing locations while delivering workspace solutions tailored to the way today’s businesses work.Private turn-key offices, team suites, virtual office plans, and meeting rooms are available now. To schedule a tour or request pricing, visit Premier Workspace in the Valley Executive Tower, or call (818) 582-2400.About Premier WorkspacesFounded in 2002, Premier Workspaces http://premierworkspaces.com ) is a trusted leader in the executive suite, coworking, and flexible office sector, with locations across Arizona, California, Hawaii, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Ohio, Texas, Washington, and Washington, D.C. Since inception, the company has owned and operated more than 152 locations, representing over 2.7 million square feet of commercial office space nationwide. Workspaces that work™

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