4Kira4Moms Kicks Off Black Maternal Health Week by Distributing Thousands of Free Diapers to the Las Vegas Community
Community-wide initiative with Dr. Eboni, Baby’s Bounty, Huggies, and local partners addresses diaper insecurity, connects families to maternal health resources
In partnership with Dr. Eboni, Baby’s Bounty, Huggies, and dozens of community organizations, 4Kira4Moms will officially launch Las Vegas Black Maternal Mental Health Week with its Community Partner Welcome Reception on Sunday, July 19, 2026, from 5:00 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. PST at 4495 West Reno Avenue, Las Vegas, Nevada 89118.
The day will culminate in a large-scale Community Diaper & Maternal Care Giveaway, providing hundreds of families with free Huggies diapers, maternal care kits, infant essentials, maternal mental health resources, and direct access to organizations that provide year-round support. Every participating nonprofit will receive a complimentary supply of Huggies diapers to distribute throughout the communities they serve.
The initiative comes as diaper insecurity continues to affect millions of American families, forcing many parents to choose between purchasing diapers and paying for other basic necessities. Joining the event are two advocates for stronger maternal health legislation, Congresswoman Lauren Underwood and Congresswoman Nikema Williams. Both Congresswomen have been influential in the Momnibus Bill.
“No mother should have to choose between her health and her baby’s basic needs. That’s why 4Kira4Moms exists,” said Gabrielle “Gabby” Albert, Executive Director of 4Kira4Moms. “This event demonstrates the power of the village in action. Community collaboration is the model we want to replicate in every city we serve.”
The Welcome Reception serves as the official kickoff to Black Maternal Mental Health Week (July 19-25), bringing together nonprofit organizations, healthcare providers, hospitals, doulas, birth workers, public health agencies, faith leaders, legislators, and community advocates committed to improving maternal and infant health outcomes throughout Southern Nevada.
“This week is about transforming awareness into action,” said Charles Johnson, Founder of 4Kira4Moms. “When organizations unite around families, with resources, partnerships, and tangible support, we create healthier communities.”
Every registered organization will receive a complimentary Huggies organizational diaper supply to distribute directly within its community, expanding access to one of the most essential needs for infants and young children. Immediately following the reception, families are invited to participate in the public community giveaway featuring:
Free Huggies diapers
Maternal care kits
Infant essentials
Maternal mental health resources
Family wellness information
Health education materials
Event Details
Community Partner Welcome Reception
Date: Sunday, July 19, 2026
Time: 5:00 p.m. – 8:00 p.m. PST
Location: 4495 West Reno Avenue
Las Vegas, Nevada 89118
The event is presented by 4Kira4Moms in partnership with Dr. Eboni, Baby’s Bounty, Huggies, and community organizations dedicated to improving maternal and infant health outcomes throughout Southern Nevada. For additional information about this event, visit www.4Kira4Moms.com.
About 4Kira4Moms
4Kira4Moms is a national maternal health advocacy organization dedicated to ending the maternal mortality crisis through the tenets of educate, advocate, and legislate. Founded by Charles Johnson following the preventable death of his wife, Kira Dixon Johnson, the organization works to ensure every mother receives respectful, equitable, and high-quality maternal healthcare while empowering families and communities to advocate for safer births and healthier outcomes.
LaTricia H Woods
Mahogany Xan Communications
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