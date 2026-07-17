Olga Phillips Named One of the Top 50 Phoenix Women Leaders in Business

Olga Phillips, Founder of the Phillips Law Foundation

Phillips Law Foundation founder recognized for leadership, philanthropy and commitment to creating meaningful change throughout Arizona

This recognition is incredibly meaningful because it reflects the work of so many people who believe in showing up for others” — Olga Phillips

PHOENIX, AZ, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Olga Phillips , founder of the Phillips Law Foundation , has been named one of the Top 50 Phoenix Women Leaders in Business by the Phoenix Women Leaders Association.The annual recognition celebrates accomplished women who are making a meaningful impact through leadership, innovation and service. Phillips was selected for her work transforming compassion into action and creating practical pathways to safety, dignity and hope for vulnerable individuals and families."This recognition is incredibly meaningful because it reflects the work of so many people who believe in showing up for others," said Phillips. "The Phillips Law Foundation was built on the belief that everyone deserves to feel supported, valued and empowered. I am grateful to our team, volunteers and community partners who continue to make this mission possible."For more than a decade, Phillips has worked alongside Phillips Law Group to support charitable organizations and community initiatives throughout Arizona. She later founded the Phillips Law Foundation to build upon that commitment and create a dedicated organization focused on helping underserved populations.Under her leadership, the Foundation supports children and families in foster care, women facing poverty, individuals experiencing homelessness, injury survivors and organizations working to improve access to justice. Its initiatives have included filling thousands of backpacks for children in foster care, providing holiday gifts to at-risk youth, distributing feminine hygiene kits, serving meals to individuals experiencing homelessness and completing thousands of volunteer hours.Phillips has also helped build strategic partnerships with nonprofit organizations, businesses and community leaders to expand the Foundation's reach and create sustainable programs that address both immediate needs and long-term opportunities."Olga leads with compassion, but she also understands that meaningful change requires action, collaboration and consistency," said Olivia Lemorrocco, Vice President of Operations for Phillips Law Group. "She has created a culture where giving back is not simply something we do. It is an important part of who we are. This recognition is incredibly well deserved."The Top 50 recognition reflects Phillips' continued dedication to using leadership as a platform for service and encouraging others to become more involved in strengthening their communities."To me, leadership is about bringing people together and making sure the work creates a real and lasting difference," Phillips said. "There is always more that can be done, and I hope this recognition helps inspire even more people and organizations to get involved."About Olga PhillipsOlga Phillips is the founder of the Phillips Law Foundation, a nonprofit organization dedicated to empowering vulnerable populations through compassion, action and justice. Through strategic partnerships, volunteer initiatives and community programs, she works to support children, empower women, fight homelessness and promote fairness and access to justice.About the Phillips Law FoundationThe Phillips Law Foundation is a 501(c)(3) nonprofit organization committed to protecting, caring for and empowering vulnerable populations. Working alongside nonprofit partners, volunteers, community leaders and Phillips Law Group, the Foundation supports programs focused on children, women, homelessness, justice and community empowerment.For more information about the Phillips Law Foundation, visit phillipslaw.com/foundation.Phillips Law Group - Injury Lawyers3101 N Central Ave #1500Phoenix, AZ 85012(602) 288-1591

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