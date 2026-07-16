Thousands to Unite in San Diego This Fall for the Global Conference for Israel

As Jewish National Fund-USA marks 125 years, the nation's largest annual gathering of Zionists will look ahead to the next century of impact.

This anniversary isn't just about celebrating our history; it's about learning from it to better serve the changing needs of Israel's border communities in the years ahead.” — Jewish National Fund-USA Chairman Dr. Sol Lizerbram

SAN DIEGO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Thousands of supporters of the land and people of Israel will gather at the Gaylord Pacific Resort & Convention Center in San Diego from November 12–15, 2026, for the Global Conference for Israel , which has grown from several hundred attendees to the largest annual gathering of Zionists in the United States. Now drawing nearly 3,000 participants, the conference will bring together influential voices, philanthropists, and supporters from around the world to hear directly from innovators, community leaders, and changemakers working to strengthen communities across Israel’s North and South.As Jewish National Fund-USA marks 125 years of impact, the conference will commemorate this milestone while focusing on the work that lies ahead to secure Israel’s future.“This anniversary isn't just about celebrating our history; it's about learning from it to better serve the changing needs of Israel's border communities in the years ahead,” said Jewish National Fund-USA Chairman Dr. Sol Lizerbram. “Attendees will hear firsthand stories from Israelis whose lives have been positively impacted by our work, helping them truly understand our mission and how their own time, leadership, and generosity can make a real difference. That sense of connection and purpose is what has helped this conference grow so much over the years.”The four-day event will feature dozens of keynote presentations, panel discussions, and breakout sessions featuring internationally recognized speakers. Attendees will also enjoy networking opportunities, live entertainment, and the opportunity to shop for Israeli goods at the World's Largest Zionist EXPO.Confirmed speakers announced to date include:• Co-creator and star of the internationally acclaimed Netflix television series Fauda Lior Raz• Pulitzer Prize-winning journalist and New York Times bestselling author Ronen Bergman• Award-winning author and Tell Institute founder Dara Horn• New York Post columnist, Commentary Magazine editor, and bestselling author John Podhoretz• Israeli actress and star of The Beauty Queen of Jerusalem and the upcoming film Tankistas Swell Ariel Or• Former Miss Israel and IDF combat medic Noa Cochva• Middle East expert and former Member of Knesset Ruth Wasserman Lande• Comedian and content creator Yechiel Jacobs“There are very few places where you'll find bestselling authors, military leaders, journalists, entrepreneurs, philanthropists, and Israelis whose personal stories bring this work to life sharing the same stage,” said Jewish National Fund-USA Global Conference for Israel National Chair Sheryl Buchholtz. “Bringing those diverse perspectives together gives attendees a more complete understanding of Israel and the role they can play in shaping its future.”Reflecting Jewish National Fund-USA's commitment to developing the next generation of Zionist leaders, the conference offers discounted registration, exclusive networking opportunities, and dedicated programming for young professionals, as well as discounted rates for Jewish communal professionals.For more information, including additional speakers and programming as they are announced, sponsorship opportunities, or to register for the Global Conference for Israel, visit jnf.org/global About Jewish National Fund-USAFor 125 years, Jewish National Fund-USA has helped strengthen the land and people of Israel by investing in the communities, infrastructure, and leadership that shape the country’s future. Our work is focused on making Israel’s North and South places where families can build full, vibrant lives with access to medical care, emergency response, water solutions, parks, playgrounds, jobs, and economic opportunity. Working with our donors and partners, we support underpopulated communities, help attract new residents, improve quality of life, and create the conditions for long-term growth. Our work reaches beyond projects on the ground. Through education, travel, and leadership opportunities, we connect Americans of all ages to Israel in meaningful and lasting ways. That vision continues with the World Zionist Village in Be’er Sheva, a global center that will bring people together to live, learn, lead, and strengthen the next generation of Zionist leadership. From urgent relief to long-term transformation, Jewish National Fund-USA is helping build a stronger future for Israel and creating lasting legacies for generations to come. Learn more at jnf.org.

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