A Big Year for Butterflies (and Moths!): 40 State Governors Show Support for Annual Pollinator Week

Pollinator Week 2026 logo featuring a spicebush swallowtail caterpillar and adult with its host plant, spicebush. Life on a Leaf: Celebrating Caterpillars and Host Plants Poster by Avani Hope

Pollinator Partnership's annual Pollinator Week, this year with a focus on Lepidoptera, received nation-wide support from 40 U.S. state governors.

Pollinator Week continues to unite people across political and geographic boundaries to protect the pollinators that sustain our food systems and natural landscapes.” — Kelly Bills, Executive Director of Pollinator Partnership

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Pollinator Partnership (P2) celebrated another successful Pollinator Week , with support from 40 U.S. State Governors who issued official proclamations recognizing the importance of pollinators and encouraging residents to take action to protect them.Now in its nineteenth year, Pollinator Partnership’s Pollinator Week has grown from a week-long national awareness campaign into a month-long international celebration of the essential role pollinators play in healthy ecosystems, food production, and biodiversity. Communities across North America and around the world observed with educational events, habitat projects, garden tours, community science activities, and local celebrations.This year's Pollinator Week placed special emphasis on Lepidoptera—butterflies and moths—which are not only some of the world's most recognizable pollinators but also important indicators of ecosystem health. Pollinator Partnership’s 2026 poster theme, Life on a Leaf , showcases the wonderful relationship between native host plants and caterpillars.Pollinators—including bees, butterflies, moths, beetles, flies, wasps, hummingbirds, and bats—are responsible for pollinating more than 75 percent of flowering plants and approximately one-third of the food we eat. Yet many pollinator populations continue to face mounting challenges from habitat loss, pesticide exposure, invasive species, climate change, and disease. Pollinator Week serves as an opportunity to celebrate these remarkable species while inspiring individuals, organizations, businesses, and governments to create healthier landscapes that support them.Throughout the week, governors from 40 states joined hundreds of municipalities, nonprofit organizations, businesses, schools, parks, zoos, gardens, and community groups in recognizing the importance of pollinator conservation. Their bipartisan support demonstrates the broad recognition that protecting pollinators benefits agriculture, natural resources, local economies, and communities alike.“Pollinator Week continues to unite people across political and geographic boundaries to protect the pollinators that sustain our food systems and natural landscapes,” said Kelly Bills, Executive Director of Pollinator Partnership.Since its inception in 2007, Pollinator Week has inspired millions of people to learn about pollinators and take meaningful conservation action. Whether planting native flowers, reducing pesticide use, supporting pollinator-friendly farms, or participating in local habitat restoration projects, everyone can play a role in protecting these vital species.Pollinator Partnership extends its sincere thanks to the governors, elected officials, partner organizations, volunteers, educators, businesses, and community members whose participation made this year's Pollinator Week another outstanding success.2027 marks the 20th Anniversary of Pollinator Week when Pollinator Partnership first secured recognition from the US Senate to officially acknowledge the week-long celebration. Learn more about Pollinator Week and begin preparing for next year’s milestone by visiting www.pollinator.org/pollinator-week

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