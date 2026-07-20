Blytheco Honors Pitlik & Wick with 2026 Project of the Year Award for Team Dedication & ERP Implementation Excellence

Pitlik & Wick Earns Blytheco 2026 Project of the Year Award

Award Celebrates the People Behind the Technology and Their Unwavering Commitment to Long-Term Business Success

We believe that an ERP implementation is never just about the technology; it is ultimately about the people, their preparation, and their unwavering commitment to seeing the work through.” — Lori Seal, CEO of Blytheco

IRVINE, CA, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blytheco , a leading ERP and CRM partner with over 46 years of experience, is proud to honor Eagle River, Wisconsin-based road construction company, Pitlik & Wick , with the Blytheco Project of the Year Award.The Project of the Year Award recognizes an implementation that exemplifies the qualities most critical to long-term ERP success: commitment, collaboration, adaptability, and execution. Rather than treating the implementation as a simple technology project, the Pitlik & Wick team embraced it as an opportunity to improve and strengthen their business processes."We believe that an ERP implementation is never just about the technology; it is ultimately about the people, their preparation, and their unwavering commitment to seeing the work through," said Lori Seal, CEO of Blytheco. "The team at Pitlik & Wick didn't just install software; they brought an incredible spirit of collaboration to the table."Pitlik & Wick distinguished itself through the exceptional dedication and engagement of its team. Throughout the implementation, team members consistently came prepared, actively participated in workshops and working sessions, and approached challenges with a solutions-oriented mindset.“This award reflects the commitment of our entire team and the many hours of hard work put in by both Pitlik & Wick and Blytheco as we restructured many of our processes during the ERP implementation,” shared Jill Walkowski, Pitlik and Wick. “Blytheco’s reciprocating commitment to do whatever was needed was instrumental to the success of this project. We’re proud of what we accomplished together and excited about the flexibility and power of Acumatica. We look forward to continuing our partnership with Blytheco.”During implementation, Pitlik & Wick invested heavily in testing, training, and learning the system, recognizing that these activities would ultimately determine the success of the project. Their disciplined approach and commitment to continuous improvement created a strong foundation for long-term success. The Project of the Year Award recognizes the team's collective investment in building a modern ERP platform that will support Pitlik & Wick for years to come."We're honored to recognize the people behind this project and celebrate the lasting impact they've created for the future of Pitlik & Wick," Seal added.About BlythecoFounded in 1980, Blytheco is a full-service ERP and CRM implementation partner serving businesses across manufacturing, distribution, construction, professional services, and retail industries. As the Acumatica Partner of the Year and a Diamond Sage Partner, Blytheco has successfully completed over 5,000 ERP implementations. Based in Irvine, California, Blytheco serves organizations across North America through a nationwide team of ERP experts committed to delivering extraordinary client experiences and fostering a culture of excellence, service, and community impact.About Pitlik and WickPitlik & Wick, Inc. provides high-quality goods and services across Northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan, serving both residents and contractors with exceptional quality and commitment.The company, now in its 75th year, specializes in driveway and highway projects, local and residential streets, parking lots, airport runways, tennis courts, athletic complexes, recreational trails, bike paths, and several other special projects throughout Northern Wisconsin and the Upper Peninsula of Michigan.

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