Spotter AI Brings Real-Time Freight Market Intelligence to Spotter TMS

Spotter AI Spotter Lens Spotter Lens

New integration gives dispatchers and carriers freight market intelligence directly inside their TMS, eliminating the need to switch between platforms.

DARIEN, IL, UNITED STATES, July 20, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Spotter AI, a transportation technology company developing AI-powered software solutions for trucking carriers, freight brokers and logistics operators, has integrated Spotter Lens directly into Spotter TMS, giving carriers and dispatchers instant access to freight market intelligence inside the transportation management system they already use every day.

The integration brings market data directly onto the Spotter TMS map, helping carriers, dispatchers and operations teams better understand freight activity while planning daily operations. With Spotter Lens now available inside Spotter TMS, users can view freight demand through a color-coded map, filter market data by van, reefer or flatbed, track market rankings and daily changes, and explore historical trends that support dispatch and lane planning.

For trucking companies, market visibility has become increasingly important as freight conditions shift, margins remain tight and carriers look for better ways to plan capacity, evaluate lanes and respond to changing demand. By placing Spotter Lens within Spotter TMS, fleets can use market intelligence in the same environment where they are already managing transportation workflows.

“Dispatchers don't have time to jump between multiple systems,” said Atavicka Ware, Marketing Director at Spotter AI. “By bringing Spotter Lens directly into Spotter TMS, we're giving transportation teams the market visibility they need exactly where they're already working.”

The Spotter Lens integration is designed to give transportation teams a clearer view of freight demand and market movement. Dispatchers can identify hot and cold markets on the map, compare equipment categories, monitor ranking changes and review historical data to better understand how conditions are evolving over time. In a market where lane demand and freight activity can change daily, that visibility can play an important role in dispatch planning and profitability.

Key features of the Spotter Lens integration include:

- Visualize freight demand with a color-coded market map

- Filter market conditions by van, reefer and flatbed

- Track changing market rankings and daily movement

- Review historical trends to support better lane planning

- Access freight intelligence without leaving Spotter TMS

The integration builds on Spotter AI’s broader mission to bring more practical technology to trucking operations. Spotter TMS helps carriers manage dispatch, operations and fleet workflows, while Spotter Lens adds freight market visibility that can support route planning, lane evaluation and stronger operational decisions.

By adding Spotter Lens directly inside Spotter TMS, Spotter AI is giving carriers and dispatchers a more complete view of both their internal operations and the market around them. The integration continues the company’s strategy of bringing more intelligence into daily transportation workflows, helping fleets move faster from a single connected platform.

The Spotter Lens integration is now available inside Spotter TMS. For more information, visit www.spotter.ai.

About Spotter AI

Spotter AI is a transportation technology company focused on bringing modern software and intelligent operational tools to the trucking industry. Built to help fleets move beyond outdated systems and disconnected workflows, Spotter AI delivers solutions that simplify operations, improve visibility, reduce manual work and improve communication for carriers, brokers, recruiters and drivers, helping transportation businesses operate more efficiently in an increasingly competitive freight market.

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