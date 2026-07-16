ASP SEIZES 150 LBS OF MARIJUANA DURING I-40 TRAFFIC STOP

July 16, 2026

VAN BUREN, Ark. — On Wednesday, July 15, 2026, around 1:45 p.m., an Arkansas State Police (ASP) Trooper conducted a traffic stop on a van traveling on Interstate 40 near the 2-mile marker in Crawford County.

During a search of the vehicle, Troopers discovered approximately 150 pounds of high-grade, illegal marijuana packaged in multiple bundles.

The driver, Marlinda Compere Exceus, 28, of Stockbridge, Georgia, was taken into custody and transported to the Crawford County Detention Center. Exceus told investigators she was traveling from California to White Hall.

Exceus was booked on felony charges of Possession with the Purpose to Deliver and Possession of Drug Paraphernalia.