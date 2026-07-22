Zion Health Launches CLAYBRITE® 3 X 30 Tooth Powder with a Concentrated Six-Ingredient Formula

Zion Health CLAYBRITE® 3 X 30 Tooth Powder in Fresh Mint features three concentrated actives at 30% each in a water-free formula. CLAYBRITE® 3 X 30 Tooth Powder combines 30% calcium hydroxyapatite, 30% xylitol, and 30% powdered MCT. CLAYBRITE® 3 X 30 Tooth Powder features calcium hydroxyapatite, xylitol, powdered MCT, and ionic clay minerals. CLAYBRITE® 3 X 30 Tooth Powder is fluoride-free, sulfate-free, paraben-free, vegan, and cruelty-free.

The water-free formula features three oral care actives at 30% each in recyclable aluminum packaging.

SAN FRANCISCO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 22, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Zion Health Inc. , a wellness brand known for its earth-derived, clay-based formulations, announces the launch of CLAYBRITE® 3 X 30 Tooth Powder . Made with only six thoughtfully selected ingredients, the concentrated formula features 30% micro calcium hydroxyapatite, 30% xylitol, and 30% powdered MCT.Designed for daily brushing, the water-free powder supports stronger-feeling enamel, gently polishes surface buildup, and leaves teeth feeling smooth and clean. Ionic clay minerals bind to impurities during brushing, while peppermint oil and menthol crystal create its Fresh Mint scent and refreshed finish.The tooth powder is packaged in a recyclable aluminum can, helping reduce plastic packaging while providing a compact alternative to conventional toothpaste tubes.Key Benefits of CLAYBRITE3 X 30 Tooth Powder• Supports Enamel Strength: Micro calcium hydroxyapatite supports remineralization and stronger-feeling enamel while helping reduce sensitivity.• Gently Polishes Teeth: The concentrated powder lifts surface buildup for smoother, cleaner-feeling teeth.• Supports Oral Balance: Xylitol helps reduce certain plaque-associated bacteria as part of a consistent oral care routine.• Refreshes the Mouth: Peppermint oil and menthol crystal promote fresher-smelling breath.• Clean & Conscious FormulationClean & Conscious Formulation• Fluoride Free: Uses hydroxyapatite to support enamel as part of a mineral-based oral care routine.• Plastic Free Packaging: Housed in a recyclable aluminum can to reduce the use of plastic packaging.• Sulfate Free: Made without harsh sulfate-based cleansing agents.• Paraben Free: Made without synthetic paraben preservatives.• Gluten Free: Suitable for gluten-free preferences.• Vegan & Cruelty Free: Made without animal-derived ingredients or animal testing.• Infused with Ionic Clay Minerals: Mineral-rich clay supports a clean, balanced oral environment during brushing.Ingredient Highlights• Micro Calcium Hydroxyapatite: A mineral naturally found in tooth enamel that supports remineralization, enamel strength, and reduced sensitivity.• Xylitol: Supports a balanced oral environment by helping reduce certain plaque-associated bacteria.• Powdered MCT: A coconut-derived ingredient that supports oral cleanliness and leaves teeth feeling polished after brushing.• Ionic Clay Minerals: Bind to impurities during brushing, supporting a cleaner oral environment.• Peppermint Oil and Menthol Crystal: Create the Fresh Mint scent and leave the mouth feeling refreshed.How to UseWet your toothbrush, shake off excess water, dip one-quarter of the brush into the powder, and brush thoroughly for at least two minutes daily or as directed by a dentist or physician. Supervise children’s brushing until good habits are established. For children under 6 years, ask a dentist.Full Ingredient ListXylitol, Calcium Hydroxyapatite, Powdered MCT, Clay Minerals (Ionic), Peppermint Oil, Menthol Crystal.Ingredient lists are subject to change. For the most accurate information, please refer to the label on your product packaging.About Zion Health Inc.Zion Health Inc. creates affordable, clay-based personal care products using thoughtfully selected ingredients sourced from the Earth. Powered by ionic clay minerals and botanicals, the brand offers effective solutions for everyday oral, skin, hair, and body care.CLAYBRITE3 X 30 Tooth Powder is available in the Fresh Mint scent at www.zionhealth.com

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