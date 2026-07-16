Bonaventure Senior Living Completes $2.5 Million in Community Renovations in Oregon and Washington

Bonaventure Senior Living

Investments at the provider’s Tigard and Salmon Creek communities reflect its ongoing practice of reinvestment into its communities

These investments are part of how we deliver ‘Retirement Perfected.’ We continually refresh every corner of our communities, so that every resident can truly thrive” — Chloe Gray

SALEM, OR, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Bonaventure Senior Living , a premier Pacific Northwest senior living provider, has completed approximately $2.5 million in community-wide renovations in two of its communities — Bonaventure of Tigard in Oregon and Bonaventure of Salmon Creek in Washington. The investments refreshed common areas, resident apartments, and interior finishes across each community’s retirement, assisted living, and memory care areas.The projects reflect a practice Bonaventure follows across all of its communities: reinvesting in its physical spaces on an ongoing basis rather than waiting until updates become necessary. The company was founded on the belief that a senior living community should meet the highest standard, the resident’s own. It regularly freshens and elevates the look, feel, and function of its communities as part of that commitment.“Our residents deserve a community that looks and feels its very best, every single day, not just when something needs replacing,” said Chloe Gray, sales and marketing director for Bonaventure Senior Living. “These investments are part of how we deliver ‘Retirement Perfected.’ We continually refresh every corner of our communities — from apartments and common areas to specialized touches in memory care — so that every resident can truly thrive.”Across both communities, the renovations included new carpet and flooring, fresh interior and exterior paint, and updated furniture throughout resident apartments and common areas. New artwork, lighting, and fixtures were installed alongside updated appliances, refreshed décor, renovated public restrooms, and redesigned gathering spaces — all designed to support comfort and enhance daily living at every level of care.At Bonaventure of Tigard, located less than five miles from the heart of Tigard, Oregon, the company completed an approximately $1.4 million renovation spanning the entire community, including refreshed common spaces and enhanced amenities across all three lifestyles.At Bonaventure of Salmon Creek, in the Salmon Creek neighborhood of North Vancouver, Washington, an approximately $1.1 million enhancement delivered new interior finishes, refreshed furnishings, and updated common areas throughout the community.In both communities, the projects also enhanced dedicated memory care neighborhoods featuring Bonaventure’s signature Life Stations — thoughtfully designed, themed spaces that engage residents in meaningful, hands-on activities such as fishing, flower arranging, and apple picking to tap into long-term memories, reduce anxiety, and restore a sense of purpose throughout the day.The reinvestment reflects an approach applied across Bonaventure’s portfolio of retirement, assisted living, and memory care communities throughout Oregon and Washington, where the company continues to deliver the comfort, connection, and care that define the Bonaventure experience.About Bonaventure Senior LivingBonaventure Senior Living is a Pacific Northwest-founded provider of independent living, assisted living, and memory care communities in Oregon and Washington. With a mission rooted in quality of life, Bonaventure creates personalized care plans tailored to each resident’s needs, interests, and goals. The company’s communities foster meaningful connections, independence, and well-being, empowering residents to thrive. For more information, visit www.bonaventuresenior.com

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