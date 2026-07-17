Caminosoft Technologies Tackles the Storage and Infrastructure Crisis: with HorizonAX Stratify and HorizonAX Activate

Out of Disk Space Deduplication

CaminoSoft AI’s HorizonAX Stratify cuts storage costs up to 90%, while HorizonAX Activate secures and prepares your data to train custom enterprise models

The rapid rise of multimodal AI has turned data storage and data readiness into the two greatest obstacles for smooth operation of modern enterprises,” — Arti Prasad

SIMI VALLEY, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- A leader a pioneer in intelligent data management and infrastructure validation, today announced the combined and renewed power of its flagship platforms, HorizonAX Stratify and HorizonAX Activate. Together, these solutions address the massive storage and data-readiness bottlenecks currently facing enterprises as they race to deploy next-generation, multimodal AI.

The explosive demand for video, audio, text, and real-time reasoning models from AI giants like OpenAI, Anthropic, and Google has triggered a global storage crisis. As tech leaders build larger data centers, physical storage hardware is facing severe supply chain disruptions and skyrocketing costs, reflected in the historic stock rallies of drive manufacturers like Seagate and Western Digital and SanDisk.

Instead of waiting for backordered tier-1 hardware, CaminoSoft AI offers a complete, software-defined alternative: Stratify dramatically reduces storage footprint and costs by up to 90%, while Activate seamlessly transforms those massive, untapped data stores into structured, "AI-ready" assets to train and fine-tune custom models.

HorizonAX Stratify: Slashing Storage Costs by Up to 90%

- Stratify automates Information Lifecycle Management (ILM) by identifying infrequently accessed data and moving it to cost-effective secondary storage, while keeping critical active data on high-performance storage.

- Policy-Based Automation: Uses AI-generated metadata tags and compliance reports to move data intelligently based on custom business rules, not just file age.

- One-Click Active Retrieval (Active Integration): Users and AI models never lose access. Stratify allows for seamless, one-click retrieval of migrated data with minimal latency.

- Real-Time Dashboards: Paired with Grafana dashboards, IT teams can monitor data movement, storage health, and system trends in real time.

HorizonAX Activate: Unlocking Enterprise Knowledge for Custom AI

- Many companies struggle because generic AI models lack internal business context. HorizonAX Activate acts as the end-to-end platform that standardizes unstructured chaos (PDFs, spreadsheets, emails, CRMs, and Confluence) into a cohesive structure, ready for enterprise-grade AI applications like RAG pipelines and custom agents.

- Multi-Source Integration & Deduplication: Native connectors break down silos across AWS S3, Salesforce, Jira, and more, while advanced algorithms merge duplicate files to reduce redundant storage.

- Metadata Enrichment & Traceability: Automatically tags documents with source, authorship, and version history to build a reliable, auditable knowledge base that satisfies regulatory compliance (GDPR, HIPAA, CCPA).

- No-Code Model Fine-Tuning: Democratizes AI by allowing both technical and non-technical users to configure model types, tasks, and training parameters. Organizations can securely fine-tune, quantize, and deploy custom LLMs that speak their enterprise's language.

With HorizonAX Stratify, we help companies instantly reclaim their storage budget, saving up to 90% on hardware. With HorizonAX Activate, we take that same data and turn it into the useful custom, secure enterprise Models. We are giving enterprises the complete infrastructure runway and AI enablement toolset they need to scale the future. By implementing HorizonAX Stratify and HorizonAX Activate, enterprises instantly transition from reactive spending to proactive governance. Stratify trims unmanaged data costs by up to 90% through automated semantic tiering, while Activate standardizes unstructured chaos into clean, searchable, and AI-ready knowledge—stopping the productivity leak and removing compliance risks.

Targeted for Enterprise Scale: Who We Serve

The HorizonAX ecosystem is purpose-built for organizations managing high-growth data footprints and aggressive AI roadmaps:

- Enterprise CIOs & IT Directors: Overcoming tight budgets and hardware supply delays by reclaiming up to 90% of their existing capacity.

- AI Developers & Data Engineers: Requiring clean, structured, and context-rich datasets to feed RAG pipelines, agentic workflows, and Models.

- Semiconductor & High-Tech Manufacturing: Managing petabytes of chip design, simulation, and validation data that must be cost-effectively stored, secured, and easily retrieved.

- Regulated Industries (Finance, Healthcare, Legal): Demanding strict compliance, secure data segregation, and automated, audit-ready reporting.

Availability & Demos

Latest version of both HorizonAX Stratify and HorizonAX Activate are available for immediate enterprise deployment. To learn more, request a live demo, or start a free trial, visit www.caminosoftai.com or email sales@caminosoftai.com.

HorizonAX is a trademark of Caminosoft. © 2026 Caminosoft

Cut Storage Costs Without Disrupting Users — HorizonAX Stratify

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