CPW implements additional voluntary fishing closures on four Western Slope rivers

July 16, 2026

GRAND JUNCTION, Colo. — Extremely low flows and high water temperatures have prompted Colorado Parks and Wildlife to implement voluntary fishing closures on the Colorado, Eagle, Crystal and Roaring Fork rivers beginning Friday, July 17.

Severe drought conditions have driven river flows well below 50% of the long-term average, while daily maximum water temperatures are consistently exceeding 71 degrees in several cases. CPW expects these voluntary restrictions to remain in place for the foreseeable future to protect stressed fish populations.

Specific river recommendations

Colorado River: A full-day voluntary closure is in effect from Red Dirt Creek downstream to the Highway 13 bridge in Rifle. Water temperatures consistently exceed 71 degrees, and flows remain critically low.

Eagle River: A full-day voluntary closure is in effect from Lake Creek in Edwards downstream to the Colorado River confluence. Daily temperatures are peaking at 77 degrees in Gypsum and 74.5 degrees in Wolcott.

Crystal River: A full-day voluntary closure is in effect from mile marker 64 on Highway 133 downstream to the Roaring Fork confluence. Flows are declining rapidly and are expected to drop to a level at which fish movement is limited in the near future. Crystal River flows are currently less than 10% of average for this time of year.

Roaring Fork River: A daily afternoon voluntary closure is in effect from noon to midnight from the Highway 133 bridge in Carbondale to the Colorado River confluence. High afternoon temperatures and heavy angling pressure are isolated to this lower stretch. Upper sections remain cooler, allowing fish to recover overnight.

CPW staff will continue to monitor conditions in the coming weeks. Anglers are asked to adhere to these voluntary closures to help conserve fish populations and avoid potential mandatory closures later this summer.

CPW may enact fishing closures when any of the following criteria are met:

Daily maximum water temperature exceeds 71 degrees.

Streamflow drops to 50% or less of the daily average.

Fish condition deteriorates, showing visible signs of fungus or stress.

Daily minimum dissolved oxygen levels fall below 6 parts per million.

What anglers can do to protect fish

When water temperatures reach 71 degrees or higher, fish struggle to recover after being caught and released. CPW recommends fishing early in the day to avoid peak afternoon temperatures. Anglers should use a handheld thermometer to test water conditions and move to cooler, higher-elevation waters once temperatures approach 71 degrees.

To reduce fish stress, officials advise anglers to:

Use heavier tippet and line to land fish quickly.

Wet hands before handling any fish.

Keep fish submerged in the water while unhooking and releasing them.

Avoid removing fish from the water for photographs.

Avoid overcrowded areas and have an alternative fishing location planned.

Anglers should check river conditions before traveling. For a complete list of voluntary river closures, visit the 2026 Weather and Drought Closures page.

Exploring Colorado Waters

Colorado offers unrivaled opportunities to fish for over 35 species, including both warm and cold-water fish, in some of the most scenic bodies of water. Licensed fishing is permitted on more than 6,000 miles of streams and over 1,300 lakes and reservoirs. Those looking for other fishing opportunities this summer can use CPW Fishing Atlas to easily locate prime fishing areas. Whether you're interested in exploring alpine lakes with their cooler waters or seeking warmwater fishing opportunities, Colorado has something to offer for every fishing enthusiast.

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