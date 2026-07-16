Resolution Supports Extension of Summer Hospitality Pilot

Senate Bill 3112 would extend a temporary state pilot program allowing municipalities to offer expanded hours for liquor licenses and designated public consumption districts through August 2026. This week, the Council adopted a resolution offered by Councilors Breadon, Worrell, and Louijeune in support of the bill.

The resolution notes that Governor Maura Healey signed the original pilot program into law on June 8, 2026, and that the City of Boston opted into the program shortly thereafter. According to the resolution, more than 200 bars and restaurants across the city have since received approval for extended operating hours, and two designated public consumption "social districts" have been established downtown.

Councilors recognized that the pilot has been well received by residents and visitors, while creating opportunities for small businesses and contributing to a more vibrant city experience. However, the current law is set to expire on July 31, 2026, before the conclusion of Boston's peak tourism season.

The resolution highlights that Senate Bill 3112, filed by Senators Barry R. Finegold and Julian Cyr, would extend the pilot through August 2026. It also notes that Boston's hospitality industry continues to face challenges, including inflation and labor shortages, and that extending the program could provide additional opportunities to attract residents and visitors during one of the city's busiest months.

Through the resolution, the Council expressed its support for Senate Bill 3112 and for Boston's continued participation in the pilot program should the legislation become law.