Council Approves Grant Supporting Community Safety and Gang Violence Prevention

The Council approved a grant that will strengthen public safety efforts by supporting regional strategies to prevent and reduce gang violence.

• $1,073,239.34 — FY26 Senator Charles E. Shannon Jr. Community Safety Initiative Grant awarded by the Massachusetts Executive Office of Public Safety & Security to be administered by the Boston Police Department. The grant will fund regional and multidisciplinary approaches to combat gang violence through coordinated prevention and intervention, law enforcement, prosecution, and reintegration programs.