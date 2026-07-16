Lane changes, detours planned for two Hwy 52 ramp repairs begin July 20 (July 16, 2026)

Latest news releases

ROCHESTER, Minn. – Motorists using Highway 52 ramps at 75th St NW (Highway 63) and Olmsted County Road 12/112 will encounter lane restrictions or detours the week of July 20 as maintenance crews repair concrete pavement that was damaged and buckled, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation.

On Monday, July 20, crews will be repairing a section of the northbound Highway 52 off-ramp at 75th Street Northwest (Highway 63). There, motorists will be directed to the shoulder to go around the repair work. Traffic barrels will mark the work and direct motorists around. Concrete will be poured into the repair area on Tuesday and will need to cure or strengthen. MnDOT is working to have the lane reopened later on Friday, July 24, weather permitting.

On Tuesday, July 21, crews will be closing and detouring the on-ramp of Highway 52 northbound at Oronoco (County Road 12/112. The damaged portion of concrete on the ramp is located in area where traffic cannot safely pass. Traffic wanting to go northbound will be detoured Tuesday through Friday on Highway 52 southbound to the 75th Street Northwest exit (Highway 63), cross over and return to Highway 52 northbound. Concrete will be poured into the repair area on Tuesday Wednesday and will need to cure or strengthen. MnDOT is working to have the lane reopened later on Friday, July 24 or possibly on Saturday, July 25, weather permitting.

Motorists are reminded to slow down, be attentive and move over to give workers room to safely work.

For updated road condition information, call 511 or visit www.511mn.org.

###