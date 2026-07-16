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Western Avenue intersection closure begins July 22 in Fergus Falls for pipe installation (July 16, 2026)

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DETROIT LAKES, Minn. – Starting Wed., July 22, weather permitting, a portion of Western Avenue in Fergus Falls will close temporarily to allow crews to install underground pipe across the roadway, according to the Minnesota Department of Transportation. The work is part of the Highway 210 and I-94 interchange improvement project.

The closure will take place at the Western Avenue intersection just north of Highway 210, and is expected to last up to five days. Western Avenue traffic will be detoured to local streets around the closure. Drivers traveling east and west on Highway 210 will not be impacted. 

The same work will take place at the Western Avenue intersection south of Highway 210 at a later date. 

MnDOT reminds motorists to travel with caution through work zones, slow down, and never enter an area blocked by barriers or cones. All construction activities and traffic impacts are weather and schedule permitting and subject to change.

Visit mndot.gov/d4/projects/hwy210ramp to learn more about the Highway 210/I-94 west junction project and to sign up for project email updates.

For real-time traffic and travel information in Minnesota, visit www.511mn.org or get the free smartphone app at Google Play or the App Store.

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Western Avenue intersection closure begins July 22 in Fergus Falls for pipe installation (July 16, 2026)

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