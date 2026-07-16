FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE: CSN TRAVELING EXHIBITION presents: Under the Lens by Autumn Belleque & Eric Wang

July 16 2026

CSN TRAVELING EXHIBITION



Under the Lens

A College of Southern Nevada traveling exhibition featuring the work of Autumn Belleque & Eric Wang

August 1, 2026, through October 31, 2026

North Las Vegas Campus – Tyrone Thompson Student Union Gallery

November 1, 2026, through February 28, 2027

Charleston Campus – Student Union Gallery

Sunday, March 1, 2026, through June 30, 2026

Henderson Campus – Student Union Gallery

The College of Southern Nevada, School of Arts & Letters, and Department of Fine Arts will host a traveling two-person exhibition of paintings and drawings by Nevada-based artists and College of Southern Nevada alumni, Autumn Belleque and Eric Wang. Under the Lens: A College of Southern Nevada traveling exhibition featuring the work of Autumn Belleque & Eric Wang, will open on Saturday, August 1, 2026, and will travel throughout the Las Vegas Valley with showings on the CSN North Las Vegas Campus (August 1, 2026 – October 31, 2026), the Charleston campus (November 1, 2026 – February 28, 2027), and the Henderson campus (March 1, 2027 – June 30, 2027). A special Artist Talk and Reception with light refreshments will take place on Thursday, November 5, 2026, at 6 PM in the Charleston Campus Student Union Art Gallery. The CSN Student Union Art Galleries are free, family-friendly, and open to the public.

Autumn Belleque graduated from Las Vegas Academy of the Arts in 2022 with a major in Visual Design / Fine Arts and a minor in Photography. At LVA, Autumn participated in numerous exhibitions, including “Inversions and Insufficiencies” (2022) and the “Radiant Gala and Silent Auction” (2022). Beginning as an Environmental Science major at the College of Southern Nevada, Autumn switched to an Art, AA program after realizing her inherent need to create artwork and her passion for furthering her art education. Autumn works in both traditional and digital media, with a focus on fantasy and world-building concepts. She has earned multiple awards during enrollment at the College of Southern Nevada, including Best in Show (2024) and two Juror’s Awards (2024-2025). She also received recognition in the Juried Student Exhibition, judged by jurors Megan Heeres and Rebecca Holden. Autumn operates her Etsy business, Gardenworms, in Las Vegas and plans to continue her studies at the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, for a Bachelor of Fine Arts.

Eric Wang was born in Honolulu, Hawai’i, and between Hawai’i, Florida, Oregon, and Fuqing, China, finally settling in Las Vegas, Nevada. Eric earned an Art A.A. with High Honors from the College of Southern Nevada in 2025. He has exhibited work most recently with the Arts Community Coalition Nevada (accnv) in artshow.jpeg and OOPS 3! at The Lab. Eric has shown work as part of the Red Rock Canyon NCA, the Lunar New Year Exhibition Year of the Horse with the Bureau of Land Management, and the City of Las Vegas, respectively. Public artwork Eric has done includes a digital 3D-rendered animation as part of the Canyon Flats Video Wall 2026 with the City of Reno, Nevada. He has also been selected for ZAP Spring Mountain as part of The Inspiring Spring Mountain Redevelopment Plan by Clark County Commissioner Justin Jones. Eric attends the University of Nevada, Las Vegas, pursuing a Bachelor of Arts in Art with a concentration in painting, drawing, and printmaking.

Speaking of their work, Belleque and Wangs state, “Under the Lens features a series of uniform 8” x 8” paintings and pen & ink drawings. Each work depicts organic subjects such as egg yolk, seeds, bread, fish scales, fur, etc., cropped to highlight texture and implied line. By magnifying the familiar until it is almost unrecognizable, Under the Lens emphasizes the small, hidden similarities that unite our natural world.

We aim to bridge the gap between natural science and fine art, inviting viewers to discover hidden patterns across species and matter. The subjects selected for this exhibition stem from personal choice, experiences, and memories. What may first appear unfamiliar gradually becomes recognizable. Each work is assigned a numerical title derived from friends and family members.”

The CSN Student Union Art Galleries are free, family-friendly, and open to the public. Gallery hours vary by campus and semester. Please visit https://www.csn.edu/student-unions for current hours of operation.

For more information, please call (702) 651-4146

http://www.csn.edu/artgallery

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