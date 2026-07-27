De Frank Law Group Educates New Jersey Residents About Their Personal Injury Legal Rights

De Frank Law Group represents New Jersey clients in personal injury, workplace accident, and medical malpractice claims.

Our firm helps injured New Jersey residents understand their legal rights, filing deadlines, and options for pursuing compensation,” said Peter J. De Frank, Esq.” — Peter De Frank

WOODLAND PARK, NJ, UNITED STATES, July 27, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- New Jersey residents who have been injured following an accident or incident may have the right to seek compensation under state tort law, including recovery for medical expenses, lost wages, and pain and suffering. De Frank Law Group , a civil litigation firm at 986 McBride Avenue, Woodland Park, New Jersey, handles three categories of civil claims: personal injury , workplace accidents, and medical malpractice Many personal injury claims in New Jersey are subject to a two-year statute of limitations, although exceptions may apply depending on the nature and circumstances of the incident. Medical malpractice claims may involve additional procedural requirements under New Jersey law before a case may proceed to civil court. Workplace injury matters often require claimants to first pursue relief through the state workers' compensation system before a separate third-party civil action may be filed.The firm's attorneys regularly handle personal injury, workplace accident, and medical malpractice matters and provide information to prospective clients regarding the legal processes associated with those claims. The team includes Peter J. De Frank, Esq., and Andrew A. Fraser, Esq., among others. Fraser brings more than 30 years of civil trial experience, has appeared on New Jersey Super Lawyers annually since 2006, and was named Plaintiff Lawyer of the Year in 2021 for personal injury litigation. He is an inductee of the New Jersey Law Journal's Hall of Fame for Personal Injury.For more information, please contact the DeFrank Law Group office at (973) 404-7500.About De Frank Law Group: DeFrank Law Group is a civil litigation firm at 986 McBride Avenue, Woodland Park, New Jersey 07424, representing plaintiffs in personal injury, workplace accident, and medical malpractice claims across New Jersey.Business name: DeFrank Law GroupAddress: 986 McBride Ave, Woodland Park, NJ 07424, United StatesCity: Woodland Park.State: NJ.Zip code: 07424.Phone number: (973) 404-7500.

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