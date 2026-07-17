Howdy.com Named to Ramp's July 2026 Top Software Vendors, the Human Layer on a List Dominated by AI Infrastructure

Source: Ramp Economics Lab (ramp.com/data) using data from Ramp Rate (ramp.com/vendors); card and bill pay data from 70K+ businesses on Ramp's spend platform.

Howdy named to Ramp's July 2026 Top Software Vendors, the only team-building company among the AI infrastructure names. The human layer of the AI stack.

Companies are not choosing between AI and engineers. They are building with both, and the data shows it.” — Jacqueline Samira

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Howdy.com , which builds and embeds dedicated, world-class engineering teams for US businesses, has been named to Ramp's Top Software Vendors ranking for July 2026 . Howdy landed on the report's "Trending" list, which Ramp defines as vendors with breakout growth relative to their size, in the Freelance and Labor Marketplace category.The ranking is built from Ramp's proprietary payments data, drawn from card and bill pay activity across more than 70,000 businesses on its spend platform. Unlike editorial or analyst lists, it reflects where companies are actually putting their money.Ramp listed Howdy in its Freelance and Labor Marketplace category. That label undersells what the placement actually shows. Howdy was the only company on the Trending list that builds teams rather than software. Every other vendor was AI infrastructure: foundational model providers, model serving and inference platforms, and AI support bots. As companies pour spend into the AI stack, they are spending at a breakout rate on the senior human engineers who build with it. Howdy is the human layer of that stack."Companies are not choosing between AI and engineers. They are building with both, and the data shows it," said Jacqueline Samira, CEO of Howdy. "Seeing Howdy on this list next to model providers like DeepSeek and inference platforms like Together AI and Fireworks AI confirms what our clients already know. The AI stack is only as good as the engineers deploying it, and those engineers are the scarcest, most valuable part of the stack."Why Howdy is growingThe breakout growth traces to a single hard problem Howdy has learned to solve: finding the rare engineers US companies need in an AI-driven environment. The bar has moved. Writing code is no longer the scarce skill. Companies now need engineers who understand the business, know which problems are worth solving, work autonomously, and can judge whether what an AI produced is right or just confident.These are the unicorns. The renaissance engineers who pair deep technical range with product sense and the judgment to own an outcome end to end. They are hard to find and harder to keep, and most talent providers cannot surface them. Howdy is built to. That is what the Ramp data is picking up. Companies are not just hiring for roles, they are seeking the specific kind of engineers the new environment demands, and they are coming back for more.Pradeepta Dash, CTO of Exceeds AI , built his engineering team through Howdy and has evaluated talent vendors for close to two decades. He draws a sharp line between the outsourced norm and what he found with Howdy, and he doesn't grade on a curve."I would place Howdy at maybe the top 5% of vendors that I have worked with," Dash says, "and I have worked with literally hundreds of vendors." The engineers, he says, operate like owners: "I can depend on these guys to own the product, understand the product, and also take on tasks pretty independently." Asked whether that independence was unusual, he did not hedge. "That is unique. That is definitely unique."A shift in what engineering teams needThe placement lands amid a broader change in how companies build software. AI coding tools are now everywhere, and the bottleneck has moved. It is no longer typing out functions. It is knowing what to build, holding the whole system in view, and owning the result. Engineering leaders are pairing AI tooling with senior human talent rather than treating one as a replacement for the other. Howdy sits directly in that gap, giving companies experienced engineers who direct the tools, review their output, and answer for the outcome.The recognition comes from Ramp Economics Lab, led by Ramp economist Ara Kharazian, whose monthly Top Software Vendors series ranks new and growing vendors using aggregated, anonymized transaction data. The series is built on Ramp Rate, the company's data-backed vendor directory. Because the ranking is drawn from real spend rather than surveys or nominations, a place on it reflects sustained, repeat commitment from paying customers.About HowdyHowdy builds and embeds dedicated, world-class engineering teams for US businesses. Howdy handles the sourcing, vetting, and operational work of standing up a team so its clients can add senior engineering capacity quickly and in the same time zones. Its model is built for ownership rather than outsourcing, placing engineers who join the culture, contribute ideas, and take responsibility for the product alongside the teams they support. Howdy is the human layer of the modern software stack. Learn more at howdy.com.

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