EB5AN Announces Form I-956F Approvals for the Lakeview Landing Rural EB-5 Project Equity and Loan Offerings

The 289-unit multifamily development in Granbury, Texas, qualifies as a rural TEA. Construction financing has closed, and vertical construction is underway.

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- EB5AN, an EB-5 investment fund manager and regional center operator, announced today that U.S. Citizenship and Immigration Services (USCIS) has approved the Form I-956F applications for both the equity and loan offerings associated with Lakeview Landing, a rural EB-5 project in Granbury, Texas.The project’s senior construction loan has closed, and vertical construction is underway. Both offerings are open for EB-5 investment with only a few spots remaining.Lakeview Landing is a 289-unit, market-rate multifamily apartment community within a 48-acre, master-planned waterfront development. The project qualifies as a rural Targeted Employment Area (TEA) under the EB-5 Reform and Integrity Act of 2022 (RIA), which makes the project eligible for the $800,000 minimum investment threshold, priority Form I-526E processing, and the rural EB-5 set-aside visa category.The project follows the same structure as EB5AN’s Boynton Beach Multifamily, Terra Ceia Multifamily, and Brandon Multifamily projects, each of which has received Form I-956F approval from USCIS. Lakeview Landing has now received the same Form I-956F approvals for both its equity and loan offerings.“Approval of both Form I-956F applications completes USCIS’s project-level review of the equity and loan offerings,” said Sam Silverman, managing partner of EB5AN.“With project-level approvals in place and construction underway, Lakeview Landing has reached two important milestones,” said Mike Schoenfeld, managing partner of EB5AN.Lakeview Landing is being developed by Realty Capital Residential, whose experience includes more than 2,000 completed and in-process multifamily units representing a total cost of more than $500 million.The community is planned to include four four-story residential buildings. Amenities planned within Lakeview Landing and the broader mixed-use development include a clubhouse, swimming pool, fourth-floor sky lounge overlooking Lake Granbury, co-working spaces, fitness facilities, pickleball courts, a two-acre riverfront park, marina, restaurants, and retail space.The property is within walking distance of national retailers, including Walmart, Home Depot, and Starbucks, and approximately a five-minute drive from Historic Downtown Granbury. Granbury was voted the 2026 Best Historic Small Town in the USA TODAY 10Best Readers’ Choice Awards.About the EB-5 ProgramCongress created the EB-5 Immigrant Investor Program in 1990 to stimulate the U.S. economy through job creation and capital investment by foreign investors. Eligible investors who make the required investment in a qualifying U.S. commercial enterprise and satisfy applicable job-creation and other program requirements may seek lawful permanent residence for themselves, their spouses, and their unmarried children under age 21.About EB5ANEB5AN is an EB-5 investment fund manager, regional center operator, and consultancy that has facilitated over $1 billion of investment through the EB-5 program. The firm’s projects represent a total development cost of more than $8 billion. EB5AN has served over 3,000 investors from more than 70 countries.

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