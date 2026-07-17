Brainguard Settles Patent Lawsuit With Mips For $3.2 Million

Brainguard

EL CERRITO, CA, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Brainguard Technologies is a leading designer of patented technology that enhances the safety of helmets, for sports, construction, military, and other uses. Brainguard technology protects against injury from, not only direct impacts, but rotational forces as well – a major cause of brain injuries. Two years ago, Brainguard filed a lawsuit against Revelyst Sales LLC, a company that manufactures and sells helmets under the Bell and Giro brands. Those helmets have incorporated technology licensed from Swedish, helmet-safety company Mips. Brainguard alleged that the Mips technology, incorporated into Revelyst’s helmets, infringed Brainguard’s patents. Brainguard is pleased to announce that, in settlement of the lawsuit, Mips/Revelyst has agreed to pay Brainguard $3.2 million and receives a non-exclusive and non-transferrable license to use Brainguard's patented technology.Brainguard’s Founder Robert Knight stated that the company “will continue to police the marketplace to defend its intellectual property rights.” Brainguard is open to other licensing opportunities and may be contacted at www.brainguard.com/contact - Northern California Case # 8:24-cv-2652-JWH-ADS

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