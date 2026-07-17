Dr. Herbert Reynolds Davis Named President of All Saints Bible College

Dr. Herbert Reynolds Davis All Saints Bible College New President

I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Herbert Reynolds Davis on his appointment as President of All Saints Bible College,” — Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard

MEMPHIS, TN, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Board of Directors of All Saints Bible College has announced the appointment of Dr. Herbert Reynolds Davis as President.

Dr. Davis brings extensive experience in ministry leadership, higher education governance, and organizational development. His appointment ensures continuity of executive leadership as the College moves through a period of presidential transition.

Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard, International Presiding Bishop of the Church Of God In Christ, Inc., congratulated Dr. Davis on his selection.

“I extend my heartfelt congratulations to Dr. Herbert Reynolds Davis on his appointment as President of All Saints Bible College,” said Presiding Bishop J. Drew Sheard. “The Board of Directors has entrusted him with a sacred responsibility, and I am confident that his leadership will strengthen the College’s mission of preparing men and women for effective Christian ministry and service. I look forward to working alongside Dr. Davis as All Saints continues to advance academic excellence and spiritual formation for the glory of God.”

“The Board is confident that Dr. Davis will provide steady, mission-focused leadership during this important season,” said Bishop Malcolm Coby, Chair of the Board of Directors. “His commitment to academic excellence, spiritual formation, and institutional integrity aligns with the values that define All Saints Bible College.”

Dr. Davis served in academia as the Executive Vice President of a Title IV theological institution for more than a decade. He regularly speaks to civic and faith-based groups effecting positive spiritual and social change and is often requested to offer trainings for church leaders, nonprofit leadership teams, and community organizations.

As President, Dr. Davis will oversee day-to-day operations and advance the Board’s strategic priorities while working closely with faculty, staff, students, and denominational partners.

All Saints Bible College, founded to prepare men and women for Christian ministry and service, continues its commitment to academic excellence, spiritual development, and community engagement.

ABOUT THE CHURCH OF GOD IN CHRIST, INC.

Founded in 1907 by Bishop Charles Harrison Mason, the Church Of God In Christ (COGIC) is the largest Pentecostal denomination in the United States and one of the largest Protestant denominations in the world, with more than 12,000 churches and millions of adherents in over 106 countries. COGIC World Headquarters is located at 930 Mason Street, Memphis, Tennessee 38126.

ABOUT ALL SAINTS BIBLE COLLEGE

All Saints Bible College(ASBC) is located on the grounds of Historic Mason Temple, the Headquarters of the Church Of God In Christ, Inc. ASBC is an undergraduate institution offering programs that will enhance its constituents for ministry. The goals and programs fulfill students need by providing a range of courses that will nurture and develop future leaders steeped in Biblical and theological concepts.

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