OCWNY Hosts Seminar for Disability Beneficiaries July 24

Oswego County Workforce New York (OCWNY) hosts a Work Incentive Seminar Event (WISE) from 1 to 2 p.m. on Friday, July 24 at its center located at 200 N. Second St., Fulton, across from Mimi’s Drive-In.

This free workshop is designed for individuals receiving Social Security Disability Insurance (SSDI) or Supplemental Security Income (SSI) to learn about the Ticket to Work program. OCWNY Disability Resource Coordinator Adele Cronk will be available to help SSDI and SSI recipients who are interested in entering or re-entering the workforce.

“Whether you’re just beginning to consider employment or are already working, this workshop will help you understand how work impacts your benefits and how to maintain health insurance coverage while employed,” Cronk said. “This is a great opportunity to explore your path to work at your own pace and with the right resources to guide you.”

The Ticket to Work program helps bridge the gap between receiving disability benefits and achieving financial independence. It provides incentives and support to help beneficiaries explore employment options without immediately losing critical benefits.

Human services professionals, Medicaid service coordinators and family members are also encouraged to attend and learn more about Social Security Disability work incentives.

For more information or to register, call OCWNY at 315-591-9000 or email ocwny@oswegocountyny.gov.