Rep. Tim Kelly secures $910,000 for new Elsie Area Fire Department station

State Rep. Tim Kelly today announced the inclusion of $910,000 in the state budget to help build a permanent fire station for the Elsie Area Fire Department, providing firefighters with a dedicated facility to better serve residents across the region.

“Our firefighters put themselves on the line every day to protect our communities,” Kelly said. “They deserve a permanent home that allows them to respond quickly, train effectively and safely house the equipment they rely on to save lives. I’m proud to have secured this funding to help make that happen.”

The Elsie Area Fire Department is currently operating out of a temporary building provided by a local business owner. The station provides fire protection and emergency response for the village of Elsie and Duplain, Fairfield and Chapin townships, serving more than 52,000 residents across approximately 75 square miles. The department also supports mutual aid operations throughout nearly 600 square miles, strengthening emergency response across the surrounding region.

A permanent fire station will improve emergency response by providing secure storage for equipment, dedicated space for firefighter training and a central location for emergency operations. The project is expected to take 12 to 18 months to complete once funding is awarded.

“Public safety is one of government’s most important responsibilities,” Kelly said. “This investment will help ensure families throughout the Elsie area continue to receive the fast, reliable emergency services they count on while supporting the firefighters who answer the call whenever they’re needed.”