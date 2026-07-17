SOUTHWEST AIRLINES TAKES Off FROM AMARILLO WITH NEW NONSTOP FLIGHTS TO HOUSTON

The addition of Houston next Spring adds a new option to that network, linking Amarillo travelers to Southwest's gateway at Hobby Airport Taking Flight Amarillo, now in its twelfth year, continues to be a valuable and trusted program for our region. Driving Business Growth

New flights to Houston expands travel options for Amarillo, starting in March 2027

Taking Flight Amarillo continues to unite our region and airline partners around what matters most. This new Southwest service reflects the meaningful progress that comes from true collaboration.” — Bruce Tarletsky, President & Team Manager, Team Insight & Associates

AMARILLO, TX, UNITED STATES, July 17, 2026 / EINPresswire.com / -- Southwest Airlines is giving Amarillo travelers new ways to reach destinations throughout Texas and beyond with four-times-weekly direct service between Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport (AMA) and William P. Hobby Airport (HOU) in Houston. Beginning March 11, 2027, Southwest will fly nonstop on Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays, and Sundays, giving travelers a faster way to reach one of the airline's top markets for Amarillo passengers while also improving access to the Caribbean and Latin America.Southwest has long served the Amarillo area and today offers nonstop flights to Dallas (Love Field), Las Vegas, and Austin. The addition of Houston next Spring adds a new option to that network, linking Amarillo travelers to Southwest's gateway at Hobby Airport, with easy connections to the airline’s eastern U.S. network."We're excited to deepen our presence in Amarillo by adding Houston to our route map," said Catherine Rylee, Senior Network Planning Analyst at Southwest Airlines. "Whether traveling for business or leisure, this new service gives customers a convenient nonstop option while further enhancing access to other top destinations.""Southwest has been a vital supporter of our community for nearly 48 years," said Jason Harrison, President & CEO, Amarillo Chamber of Commerce. "We're thankful that Southwest continues to find new ways to serve our travelers and getting them to the places and moments that matter most to them. Our region continues to thrive thanks to Southwest's unwavering support of Amarillo and the Panhandle.""No matter the reason for travel, we're grateful for our strong relationship with Southwest," said Andreas Eckstein, President & CEO, Amarillo Economic Development Corporation. “Southwest’s new Houston service directly supports what our business community has been asking for — added access to a key market which serves both as a destination for conducting business and as an easy link to other markets, while also opening Amarillo to welcome business travelers and opportunities.""AMA's growth depends on route additions like this one," said Michael Conner, Director of Aviation, Rick Husband International Airport. "Adding four weekly frequencies to Houston reflects the kind of demand-driven expansion we work toward with all of our carrier partners, and this service to Houston Hobby gives our travelers even stronger connections into Southwest's growing network. This is a direct result of the strong demand our community has shown on this route, and we're grateful to Southwest for its continued investment in Amarillo.”"Taking Flight Amarillo, now in its twelfth year, continues to be a valuable and trusted program for our region," said Bruce Tarletsky, President & Managing Partner, Team Insight & Associates. "In my role as liaison between the airport, the business community, the region, and our airline partners, I see firsthand how a locally driven initiative can bring people together around what's best for Amarillo and its airline partners. When we work hand in hand with our partners to understand needs and develop thoughtful, practical solutions, meaningful progress follows. This new service from Southwest Airlines is a strong example of what that collaboration has produced over the years."Flights are available for booking today at Southwest.com.###ABOUT TAKING FLIGHT AMARRILOTaking Flight Amarillo MissionTO: Support the Airport and Amarillo & Panhandle Community economic and quality of life goals and visions by ensuring a strong and vibrant Airport / Community / Airline Partnership.• Including community benefits (more flight/destination options, alignment of those options with corporate and community & airline needs);• Understanding that the airlines and the airport will remain responsive to those identified community needs by working towards collective goals, increased tourism, etc. “Building the airport builds the community, and vice versa.”BY: The continued sharing of current and future corporate and transient travel patterns and needs to jointly attract and grow airline and aviation-related services by providing a network for community-based information to meet the needs of Amarillo and the Panhandle.SO: The Airport, business, and community aviation requirements and the Rick Husband Amarillo International Airport’s future initiatives are aligned and mutually satisfied, ensuring a community-based partnership within the Airport’s future.

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.