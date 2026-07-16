Iconic New York City Penthouse Atop Hampshire House Located Steps from Billionaires Row Pending Sale in Just 43 Days

Welcome home to the most iconic three-story penthouse of New York City's future steeped rich in its history.

Penthouse overlooking Central Park pending sale via Concierge Auctions' Developer Services division in cooperation with Nest Seekers International

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, July 16, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Concierge Auctions announced today that the three-level penthouse crowning the historic Hampshire House at 150 Central Park South, one of Manhattan’s most recognizable residential addresses overlooking Central Park near Billionaire’s Row, is pending sale for $6.765M in just 43 days of auction marketing. Offered in cooperation with Tal Reznik of Nest Seekers International, the sale represents one of the few remaining opportunities to acquire and transform a trophy residence hidden within one of New York City's most iconic skylines.

“This sale demonstrates that truly irreplaceable real estate continues to command global attention when presented through a transparent, time-defined process,” said Chad Roffers, CEO and Co-Founder of Concierge Auctions. "The Hampshire House penthouse represents one of the rarest residential offerings in New York City––a hidden architectural landmark with remarkable redevelopment potential. The response from qualified buyers reinforces that unique trophy assets continue to outperform when matched with the right audience and marketplace.”

“The response to this offering reinforces what we've continued to see across the luxury market—buyers are willing to move decisively when presented with something they know is a needle in a haystack," said Reznik. "This penthouse combines an extraordinary Central Park location with the rare opportunity to thoughtfully reimagine a truly singular residence. It's incredibly rewarding to see a property with this level of history and potential find its next chapter."

Offered through Concierge Auctions' Developer Services division—which specializes in helping developers and owners efficiently sell luxury inventory through competitive, data-driven auction strategies—the property included a rare package of pre-approved award-winning plans by SPAN Architecture, enabling the future owner to move forward with a custom residence on an accelerated timeline. The offering provided a substantial foundation for future development, subject to any required renewals or approvals.

"From the beginning, our vision was to honor one of New York City's most recognizable residential landmarks while revealing the incredible potential hidden within it," said SPAN Architecture Principal Peter Pelsinski. "We're excited to see the project move forward with a new owner who can build on that vision and thoughtfully transform this remarkable piece of architectural history."

Positioned 37 floors above Central Park South and hidden within Hampshire House's iconic copper roofline, the three-story penthouse offers approximately 9,000 square feet of total redevelopment potential, including 1,200 square feet of outdoor living space across expansive terraces overlooking Central Park.

Originally developed in the 1930s, Hampshire House remains one of Central Park South's most prestigious white-glove cooperatives. Known for its prime location just steps from Billionaires' Row, the landmark building offers immediate access to Central Park, Columbus Circle, Fifth Avenue shopping, and Manhattan's premier dining and cultural institutions.

Images of the property may be viewed at conciergeauctions.com.

As part of Concierge Auctions' Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes, the closing will result in funding toward new homes built for families in need.

Agents will be compensated according to the terms and conditions of the Listing Agreement. See Auction Terms and Conditions for full details.

For more information, including property details, diligence documents, and more, visit ConciergeAuctions.com or call +1.212.202.2940.

About Concierge Auctions

Concierge Auctions is the world's largest luxury real estate auction house, with a state-of-the-art digital marketing, property preview, and bidding platform. The firm matches sellers of one-of-a-kind homes with some of the most capable property connoisseurs on the planet. Sellers gain unmatched reach, speed, and certainty. Buyers receive curated opportunities. Agents earn their commission in 30 days. Majority owned by Sotheby's, the world's premier destination for fine art and luxury goods, and Compass (NYSE: COMP), Concierge Auctions continues to operate independently, partnering with agents affiliated with many of the industry's leading brokerages to host luxury real estate auctions for clients. Still run by our co-founder, our platform is enhanced with deep auction expertise, heritage, innovation, and access to an unmatched database of high-net-worth buyers. Since inception in 2008, the firm has generated billions of dollars in sales, broken world records for the highest-priced homes ever sold at auction and sold properties in 46 U.S. states and 35 countries. The firm owns one of the most comprehensive and intelligent databases of high-net-worth real estate buyers and sellers in the industry, and it has committed to build more than 300 homes through its Key For Key® giving program in partnership with Giveback Homes™, which funds new homes for families in need from every property the company sells.



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