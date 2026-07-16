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SCDOR updates Top Delinquent Taxpayers lists - July 2026

SCDOR updated the state's Top Delinquent Taxpayers lists on July 15, 2026. The lists are updated quarterly and can be found at dor.sc.gov/delinquent-taxpayers.

The SCDOR launched the Top Delinquent Taxpayers lists, which include the state's top individual and business delinquent taxpayers, in 2020 as a revision of the agency's former Debtor's Corner. The SCDOR publicly lists the names to provide transparency, fairness, and accountability.

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SCDOR updates Top Delinquent Taxpayers lists - July 2026

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