SCDOR updates Top Delinquent Taxpayers lists - July 2026
SCDOR updated the state's Top Delinquent Taxpayers lists on July 15, 2026. The lists are updated quarterly and can be found at dor.sc.gov/delinquent-taxpayers.
The SCDOR launched the Top Delinquent Taxpayers lists, which include the state's top individual and business delinquent taxpayers, in 2020 as a revision of the agency's former Debtor's Corner. The SCDOR publicly lists the names to provide transparency, fairness, and accountability.
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