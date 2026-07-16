Idaho Fish and Game relocates yearling bull moose from Burley

On Tuesday, July 14, the Magic Valley Regional Office received a report from Cassia County Dispatch of a yearling bull moose inside a gated area behind a business in Burley.

To ensure the safety of both the moose and the public, Fish and Game wildlife staff, with assistance from the Cassia County Sheriff's Office, safely tranquilized, captured, and relocated the moose to suitable habitat in the southern portion of the region.

The Magic Valley Region receives multiple reports in the late spring and summer of moose in and around Cassia County. Most of these sightings involve yearling moose that have recently been driven away by their mothers as they begin caring for this year’s calf. As these young moose disperse and establish their own home range, they occasionally wander into agricultural areas, neighborhoods, and along roadways.

This event serves as a reminder that moose can appear in unexpected places, so if you encounter one, give it plenty of space and avoid approaching it. Keep dogs close or on leash as they can provoke a defensive response. Although moose may appear slow and clumsy, they are powerful, surprisingly fast, and may charge if they feel threatened.

If you have any questions on moose sightings or encounters, please contact the Magic Valley Regional Office at (208) 324-4359.