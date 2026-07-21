Game Producer Fasi Uddin Mir Publishes Two Free, Ad-Free Journal Series on Game Production and Marketing

Fasi Uddin Mir, game producer and level designer, is committed to preserving practical game production knowledge through reflective documentation and openly accessible case studies.

After six months building an ad-free platform, two weekly journal series give aspiring developers free access to real studio production and marketing lessons.

As marketer for Fizzling's Fun House, I wanted to make production knowledge easier to discover and easier to read. Every improvement helped readers focus on the lessons.” — Fasi Uddin Mir, Game Producer and Level Designer

HYDERBAD, TELANGANA, INDIA, July 21, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Game producer and level designer Fasi Uddin Mir has launched a public documentation initiative aimed at making studio-level game production and marketing knowledge — normally confined to internal team channels and graduate classrooms — freely accessible to a global readership. The initiative centers on two weekly journal series published on Blogger: Weekly Journal: Reign and Rebellion – My Role as Producer, chronicling production practice on a Unity-based multiplayer studio project, and Weekly Journal: Fizzling's Fun House – My Role as Marketer, documenting marketing and platform-building work.

Most production knowledge inside game studios — how sprints are actually run, how marketing decisions get made, how teams recover from miscommunication — rarely reaches anyone outside the team that lived it. Mir's work is grounded in direct commercial experience: he was credited as Level Designer on The Skater Boy Part 2, a title that surpassed 500,000 installs during its release on Google Play. That production background, combined with graduate coursework in game production at University of Advancing Technology, forms the basis for the case studies and reflections published in both series.

To support long-form learning, both journal series remain free to access and intentionally free from display advertising, pop-ups, autoplay media, and third-party ad trackers. This editorial decision reflects the initiative's broader objective of preserving and sharing practical game production knowledge in an environment designed for sustained reading, reflection, and discovery.

Using Google PageSpeed Insights and Lighthouse audits, Mir brought all 18 posts across both series, along with each series' homepage, into the green range — a score of 90 or above — across Lighthouse's Performance, Accessibility, Best Practices, and SEO categories. The work addressed concrete reader pain points such as slow load times on mobile connections, unclear page navigation, and content that search engines couldn't properly index.

Since launching, Reign and Rebellion has published nine consecutive weekly posts (Tuesdays, beginning December 23, 2025), drawing readers from India, the United States, the United Kingdom, Nigeria, and Vietnam. Fizzling's Fun House has likewise published nine consecutive weekly posts (Saturdays, beginning February 28, 2026), reaching readers across 17 countries including India, Singapore, Vietnam, the United States, and Brazil. Combined, the two series have logged more than 9,400 individual post views and over 42,000 homepage views, with the bulk of readership from India and a genuine international footprint spanning North America, South America, Europe, Southeast Asia, and Africa. Both series completed their planned nine-week publication schedules and remain freely accessible as ad-free educational resources.

Mir plans to expand the initiative with a third weekly journal series, following the same format, drawing on ongoing production and academic work.

About Fasi Uddin Mir: Fasi Uddin Mir is a game producer and level designer based in Hyderabad, India, with graduate ties to University of Advancing Technology in Tempe, Arizona. He was credited as Level Designer on The Skater Boy Part 2 (500,000+ installs) and holds graduate coursework in Game Production and Management. He has written and published two nine-part weekly journal series documenting game production and marketing practice for a global, ad-free readership, with a third series in the same format planned.

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